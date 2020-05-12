Things We Saw Today: Stanley Tucci Reading Thirst Tweets. That’s It. That’s the Headline.

Look, I get it. Stanley Tucci is a hunk. I just went down a rabbit hole of looking up pictures of a younger Stanley Tucci only to discover that he basically went from Scott Bakula to Chris Meloni and then ended up the bald, glasses-wearing hunk we know and love. It’s been a time.

Stanley Tucci’s three eras: Scott Bakula-esque, The Chris Meloni Times, and the Tucci we know and love. pic.twitter.com/zlFQQcgnON — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 12, 2020

But whether it’s shining in his films or making cocktails on his Instagram, the internet is currently sharing their love of Tucci, and they’re not shying away from his arms. Because of that, the actor went to Graham Norton (virtually, of course) to talk about quarantine and his cocktail videos—and, of course, read the thirst tweets. Sure, it’s Norton who reads them aloud, but we still get Tucci’s priceless reactions.

While there were a few tweets from fans online, I am slightly obsessed with the fact that Graham Norton focused on Chris Evans, and the two just talked about Captain America: The First Avenger a bit. BUT, more importantly, Tucci revealed that he just has a PORTABLE BAR that he brings with him to set: “I like to have a portable cocktail set that I bring to set and at the end of the day, if it’s the appropriate time, I make martinis for whoever would like to join me.”

In Stanley Tucci’s own words, “it’s civilized,” and I would now like to pitch a show where Stanley Tucci just talks at me for thirty minutes a day. Please and thank you.

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Katee Sackhoff is heading to the second season of The Mandalorian as Bo-Katan Kryze. (via Slashfilm)

Twitter is going to alert its users when a COVID-19 tweet is misleading. (via HuffPost)

The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

Good Lord Bird is Ethan Hawke out for BLOOD. A mood. (via Entertainment Weekly)

The musicals and plays will not make it to the Great White Way until, at least, after Labor Day. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

