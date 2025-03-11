‘Squid Game’ season 3 release date, cast, plot and more

Squid Game conquered the world when it first came out, so it should come as no surprise to you that a third season is on the way.

*Spoilers for Squid Game season 2 below*

What is the plot of Squid Game season 3?

When we left Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) he was having a very bad day. He led a group of game players to overthrow their pink-clad oppressors, but they were massively outgunned. In the last minutes of Squid Game season two, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) who Gi-hun does not know the true identity of, murdered Gi-hun’s best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) right in front of him.

So presumably Squid Game season 3 is going to pick up right after that. “When I first wrote the story of Seasons 2 and 3 it was one long story arc… I wanted to have an adequate point where I could give closure as a second season and then move on with the third,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

Who is in the cast of Squid Game season 3?

Obviously Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun will be returning. We also expect to see Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi, Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik, Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja, and Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju.

The character of Cho Hyun-ju drew considerable comment when she was introduced, as she was a trans woman character played by a cisgender man. Hwang is on record as saying he tried to cast the character accurately but could not. “When we researched in Korea, there are close to no actors that are openly trans, let alone openly gay, because unfortunately in the Korean society currently the LGBTQ community is rather still marginalized and more neglected, which is heartbreaking,” he told TV Guide.

What games will be played in Squid Game season 3?

Over the course of the first two Squid Game seasons, the characters played deadly versions of popular children’s games. We don’t know what new horrors will spring up in season 3, but we do know the iconic Red Light, Green Light game will be back. A brief post-credits scene in season 2 showed the infamous giant doll, Young-hee, and now she’s brought a friend, the equally giant Cheol-su.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season 3?

Netflix shared a short teaser showing three players walking into the Red Light, Green Light room and encountering the dolls. There’s no full trailer just yet though.

Everyone say hi to Chul-su ? Squid Game 3 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/hCgNexjJbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2025

The teaser promised us the next season would be coming in 2025 and it is! The release date is June 27, 2025.

What is the future of the franchise?

Season three will definitely be the final season, but there’s a chance we might not have seen the last of Squid Game once that’s done. “When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang said to The Hollywood Reporter. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.”

Oooh! But what character could it follow? “There’s a three-year gap [between seasons 1 and 2]. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years?” Hwang said. “What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

