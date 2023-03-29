‘Star Trek’ Charts a Course for ‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 2

Rather valiantly, Paramount+ decided to renew Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for season 2 before the first season had even aired. Some would say any new Star Trek series is a gamble, as any franchise with a massive fanbase has certain hurdles to overcome. But, in this case, Paramount+ seems to have made the right call.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which functions as a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery and a pseudo-prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, pulled off the seemingly impossible–becoming one of the most highly regarded modern Trek shows, adapting beloved characters, telling fun weekly episodic adventures, and capturing the essence of what makes Star Trek so successful as a franchise.

Strange New Worlds follows the exploits of the crew of the USS Enterprise, led by Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike, as they “boldly go where no one has gone before.”

So, what should we expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2?

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premiere?

Though Paramount+ has yet to set a firm release date, an announcement is expected soon. As TrekMovie.com reported, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman announced during a talk at MIT that news of Strange New World‘s season 2 premiere date should be expected imminently. He also casually mentioned that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 had just started filming. They’re certainly not wasting any time with this one.

TrekMovie.com speculates that Paramount+ may be waiting to announce Strange New Worlds‘ season 2 release date until April 5, otherwise known as the celebratory First Contact Day. It’s safe to assume, however, that the show is intended to be released this year, likely sometime after Star Trek: Picard season 3 wraps.

Which cast members will be returning for Strange New Worlds season 2?

(Paramount+)

All beloved main members of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 cast are returning for season 2. Paul Wesley is set to reprise his role as the legendary Captain James T. Kirk as well, and Bruce Horak is also expected to return, though as a new character, not as Chief Engineer Hemmer.

A few new cast members have also been added to the Strange New Worlds family. These include Noah Lamanna as the character Chief Jay, and the legendary Academy Award-nominated Carol Kane will be playing a recurring character known as Chief Engineer Pelia.

What will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 be about?

Though specific plot details have not yet been revealed, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is expected to surpass season 1, at least according to the cast. At San Diego Comic-Con, character development seemed to be the biggest talking point.

And, in an interview with German Trek site TrekZone.de, star Anson Mount explained that Strange New Worlds season 2 will push the boundaries of Starfleet’s—and Star Trek‘s—idealism. As Mount put it:

“…Is it possible that intelligence can be so completely ripped apart from any sense of communication or idealism? That, is there such a thing as a monster? Is that really possible? So yeah, we go down that exact road.”

Given that it’s unlikely Strange New Worlds is done with its Gorn and Romulans storylines, there’s a lot at stake for the crew members of the USS Enterprise.

What else can we expect from Strange New Worlds season 2?

In a wonderful twist of events, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 will feature a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Lower Decks, an adult animated comedy series that focuses on junior “lower deck” members of the USS Cerritos, will be joining forces with Strange New Worlds. Though some of the crossover is hinted to be animated, most of it will likely be live-action, with actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid reprising their Lower Decks roles in the flesh.

Though there’s no official trailer for Strange New Worlds season 2 yet, Paramount+ has released a few teasers and behind-the-scenes featurettes to promote the upcoming season. This includes an exclusive clip featuring Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) preparing for an important away mission:

Hopefully, Trek fans won’t have to wait much longer for concrete news on when the show is coming back. Strange New Worlds boasts an excellent cast, captivating writing, and an adventurous spirit—all the things we love most about the Trek franchise. The fact that season 3 has already started filming is a huge relief, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what Star Trek: Strange New Worlds does next.

(featured image: Paramount+)

