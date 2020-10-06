New Clip From Katherine Langford’s Spontaneous Gets Us in the Carrie Mood

Spontaneous is a film that is truly mind-blowing—no, literally, people get blown up. In a strange and new coming-of-age story, Spontaneous follows a group of high school students trying to live their lives to the fullest while the looming threat of randomly exploding consumes them.

A surprisingly sweet and touching movie, Spontaneous is sort of the perfect Halloween movie for 2020. You get blood, gore, laughs, and also a really great soundtrack—but more importantly, blood. (It is the spooky season, after all.) Because … well, you know there is going to be blood when a bunch of students just start spontaneously combusting, right?

In an exclusive clip from the film, Mara (Katherine Langford) and her friend Tess (Hayley Law) are preparing to celebrate Halloween. The problem? With recent events that have happened in school, Mara’s Carrie-inspired costume can’t really be that bloody, and she’s not exactly happy about it—that is, until Dylan (Charlie Plummer) recognizes it anyway.

Starring Katherine Langford, Hayley Law, Rob Huebel, Piper Perabo, and more, Spontaneous is truly a strange high school story that still manages to find a way to remind us of the important aspects of life, love, and taking what we can from it all, while we can.

This clip is just a quick look at the heart that Spontaneous has, especially when it comes to embracing the world around you when it feels dark, as if no one is safe (which is extremely timely, in my opinion). You can see the full trailer below!

Spontaneous is now available on Premium Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase.

