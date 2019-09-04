Spoiled Birds of Prey Teaser Shows Harley Quinn Is F**King Over Clowns



The teaser trailer has leaked for the upcoming Birds of Prey movie (also titled: Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) with Harley Quinn, played once more by Margot Robbie, saying that she is “fu*king over clowns” as she pops a red balloon with her bat.

There isn’t much in the teaser except for a bunch of money shots of the ladies being badasses and Harley getting to ride in her car with her hyenas. It’s colorful, it’s fun, and most of all, it feels like whoever was behind it really cared about having the costumes and sets express something. Harley is getting some of the best outfits of her entire run, and I can’t wait to see every “Daddy’s Lil Monster” shirt burned in a Joker-shaped Wicker Clown-man, because that was a trash look.

Birds of Prey will be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe. The film is directed by Cathy Yan, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, and stars Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain), and Ewan McGregor (Black Mask). The movie will be about Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.

It’s expected to be the first theatrically released R-rated DCEU film, so thank you, women, for once again breaking the glass ceiling. Joker is also rated R, but it’s part of the DC Dark universe, which doesn’t have any canonical ties to the world that Zack Synder set up in Man of Steel, which is now the DCEU.

I’m not going to lie; this, more than Wonder Woman 1984, is my most anticipated movie next year. Diana Prince is great, but with Birds of Prey, I get live-action versions of characters I actually have over a decade-long attachment to—especially my girl Black Canary.

Although, it feels wrong to have a Birds of Prey movie without Barbara. The entire comic series started as writing about the partnership between Black Canary and Batgirl Barbara Gordon, who was Oracle at the time. Batgirl, Black Canary, and Huntress are just such important core cast members that, while I’m glad to have Harley on the team, I wish Barbara were there in some way. Crossing my fingers for the sequel!

watching the birds of prey teaser vs remembering barbara isn’t gonna be a part of it pic.twitter.com/DEEE8r8tFC — myriam 💖 (@lesbianglimmer) September 4, 2019

The full trailer is expected to be shown exclusively ahead of screenings of IT Chapter Two. Hence, all the fun balloons that are a perfect tie-in. What did you all think? Are you excited for the first R-rated DCEU movie to be a girl-gang film?

(image: screengrab)

