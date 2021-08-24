The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer IS FINALLY HERE!

Spider-Man fans have been patient (for the most part) waiting for the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially since the movie was supposed to come out a full year ago and we barely even got a title until we cried a bunch.

Finally, the wait is over. The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here! Truly, after months of asking, a leak, and fans screaming online for what feels like ten years, the trailer dropped during Sony’s section of CinemaCon last night and truly broke the internet. I think? It’s the only thing I saw on my timeline for the rest of the night and well into this morning.

The trailer gives us a look at Stephen Strange’s iconic new depression sweatpants look and also Strange’s ability to be so cocky that he breaks the multiverse because he thinks he can cast a spell so everyone forgets who Peter Parker is. Except that Stephen Strange wasn’t ready for Peter Parker’s anxiety to come into play and ruin his spell.

So basically, Peter Parker is in trouble. With the trailer leak happening the day before, the world was ready to actually see what No Way Home had in store for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and it’s a lot of mess. The last we saw of him, Peter was standing outside of Madison Square Garden as J. Jonah Jameson told the world who he was and spread a lie that Mysterio was murdered by Peter.

Now, that lie continues as Peter is in handcuffs in a police precinct. Except … Peter could easily break out of the cell they put him in, but that’s a completely different problem. Peter, my sweet son, thinks the only way to get out of this mess is for everyone to forget he’s Spider-Man, so he goes to Stephen Strange for help and Strange, who loves to prove himself, decides that he can do a very difficult spell—and you can pretty much figure out what happens from there.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is exciting for a whole bunch of reasons. From spoilers about who is in the cast to the return of fan favorites like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, the movie is hopefully going to be the only good Spider-Man 3 that’s out there. I just hope that Peter Parker doesn’t end up losing everything because of Quentin Beck.

Right now, the movie is still set to release on December 17 with no signs that they’re pushing it back again, so hopefully, we get to see what happens in New York City this holiday season. Can’t wait to spend my Christmas crying about my favorite webbed hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is my new favorite Christmas movie already, and I just hope that they support and protect my sweet baby boy!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

