What Is Going on With This Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak?

Did we or did we not get a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer last night? What was happening on Twitter and did it twist Marvel/Sony’s arm enough to give us an actual trailer? Let’s unpack what happened on Twitter and why this kind of clout chasing does more harm than good.

Okay, so what is going on with this Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? Well, it was maybe leaked, without finished VFX, online. Spider-Man fans have been asking for a trailer regularly since June, but we haven’t had any real word on what’s going on, until … this version, recorded off of someone else’s phone, ended up online and was quickly taken down every time a new copy popped up.

Watermarked, grainy, and unfinished, the “leak” seems pretty legit, given the completely new footage we haven’t seen before including Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, but it’s still hard to see what exactly is going on. Maybe that has to do with the fact that it was filmed on a phone from another phone.

To be honest, the leak sort of sucks. We’ve waited so long for this trailer, all been anxious about when we’d see Peter Parker again, and then someone just releases a bad quality version of it online for the clout? Because that’s what this is: clout chasing. We live in a world where you have to be the first to drop something or have the scoop, and it takes away from actual fans who want to enjoy these things.

Dropping a trailer that isn’t done just to say you were the one who got to do so doesn’t show a love of that property. It shows that you just want to be first and get the name recognition, and that’s not good! Especially since the trailer we saw had a watermark with a name that is associated with a VFX artist who has worked on movies like Thor: Ragnarok and more, and this leak, which they likely did not want to happen, could impact their career.

I get wanting the trailer. Trust me, I do, but this isn’t the way to go about it. Peter Parker wouldn’t approve of this, and it’s not something we want to set a precedent for when it comes to movies like the ones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiling things, getting the “scoop,” or sharing things you aren’t supposed to just to have the internet know you have information about a property isn’t something to strive for.

I can’t wait to have an HD version of the trailer and write up my theories and thoughts, but I will wait to do so until everyone can watch it because releasing an unfinished trailer for a movie we’re all very excited about? That’s a low blow.

