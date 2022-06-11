‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returns to Theaters With ‘More Fun Stuff Version’

Good news, Spider-fans! Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters with added and extended scenes. The new cut, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, will hit theaters Labor Day weekend for its second theatrical run. No Way Home was a smashing success, earning a 93 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing an epic $1.9 billion worldwide, becoming the highest grossing film of 2021 (and the number 3 grossing film of all time domestically). And unlike Sony’s recent attempt to re-release Morbius, plenty of fans actually want to see more of No Way Home.

The announcement hit social media, with all three Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Maguire together, with the message “You wanted more Spidey and you got it! #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!”

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

The release coincides with the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, who made his debut in Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962. It’s unclear if the new footage will be the same as what was included in the No Way Home Blu-Ray, but either way it’s a safe bet to assume that fans will return to theaters to watch the film. No Way Home featured a 148-minute runtime, and the added scenes are expected to boost the runtime by an additional 15 minutes.

No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei.

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version go on pre-sale on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the film hits theaters on September 2.

