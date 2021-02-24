Spider-Man: No Way Home Opens Up a World of Possibilities for Peter Parker

We’ve finally got our title for Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie in Spider-Man: No Way Home! After the cast and crew trolled us all online, Holland, along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, went to talk with director Jon Watts about the title only to walk past a whiteboard with it written proudly in the center.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

So here I come, the resident Kraven the Hunter fan, to tell you why I think this confirms that he’s coming for Peter Parker …

Before I hear the groans about me bringing up Kraven again, it just makes the most sense. Kraven the Hunter is a professional big game hunter and prides himself on his ability to catch his prey. With Peter on the run because of Quentin Beck’s lie in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it just makes sense that Kraven would be after him.

And the fact that the title is No Way Home drives home the fact that Peter Parker can’t just go back to the life he knew before. Everything is thrown into the air and he’s on the run because what else would a teenager do when a major news network outed his superhero persona and said he’s a murderer?

But there are so many aspects of No Way Home that are rumored to be happening that do also remind us that Peter might not be living in the New York he’s known and loved. With Stephen Strange joining Peter in his third film, I do think that Peter is going to jump to different universes in order to try to hide or find a solution to Quentin Beck’s final trick.

Follow with me, if you will, as I now explain how this confirms Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No Way Home indicates to me that he can’t go back to New York, sure, but also that he can’t go back to his home universe. We know that both Loki and Steve Rogers created alternate timelines after the Avengers used the Quantum Realm to get the Infinity Stones. Thinking that those two fractured the universe into at least two other realities, it brings up the idea that there are other universes out there with different versions of the Avengers all functioning in a similar yet different way from our main universe.

So if Peter Parker is trying to escape capture because of Quentin Beck’s lie, the best place for him to hide out would be not on his world. Sure, S.W.O.R.D. exists and Nick Fury could bring Peter to space, but that’d have a bigger implication for S.W.O.R.D. and the truth of Peter’s situation. If Stephen Strange just simply hid Peter away on another world (because Kraven was coming to kill him) then it’d bring in the idea that both Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker exist in their completely separate universes but are all a part of the larger MCU canon, and would then confirm why Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are coming back as Electro and Doc Ock (respectively).

I have so many theories and my brain is running a mile a minute because there is nothing I love in this world like I love Peter Parker, and so … expect many more of these posts as news continues to break for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

