Things We Saw Today: Check Out This Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Art Show

This weekend, Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles teamed up with Grey Matter Art to present an official tribute exhibition for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The show, “What’s Up, Danger? The Into the Spider-Verse Tribute Show”, featured a stunning collection of pieces inspired by the film, with many of them coming from animators and artists who worked on the Oscar-winning feature.

In partnership with @GreyMatterArt, we're proud to present the official tribute exhibition for #SpidermanintotheSpiderVerse! Join us June 29 for the unveiling of prints and art made in tribute to the Oscar-winning film! #spiderverse #marvel #mcu #spiderman #intothespiderverse pic.twitter.com/tyM9p2z5XZ — Gallery Nucleus (@gallerynucleus) May 25, 2019

Artists included Babs Tarr, Drew Hartel, Megan Lawton, Mindy Lee, Mingjue Helen Chen, Erik Ly, and several others, along with a book signing by Zac Retz, Yuhki Demers, and Robh Ruppel. Much like the movie, the show featured some dazzling illustrations and paintings that vividly bring the Spider-Verse to life. Here’s a look at some of the pieces:

Guess it's okay to post?? My piece for the Spiderverse Tribute show @gallerynucleus! Opening reception tomorrow at 6-9pm. pic.twitter.com/tX7gtLUzRf — Kevin Hong (@Taijuey) June 28, 2019

My piece for the upcoming @gallerynucleus Into the Spider-Verse show, opening tomorrow night 6-9pm! #Spiderverse pic.twitter.com/moVY7cAhm7 — Devin 🚀 Anime Expo ➡️ Lightbox (@DevinElleKurtz) June 28, 2019

Gallery Nucleus show this Saturday! I will have a couple paintings in the show and will be signing books with Robh Ruppel, and Yuhki Demers :)https://t.co/uOGAMEZSPs pic.twitter.com/odFnlfpj8B — Zac Retz (@ZacDRetz) June 28, 2019

(via /Film, image: Sony Pictures Animation)

Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, and more have joined the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. (via Variety)

Pew! Pew! The Droidekas have landed in Star Wars: Battlefront II. (via Kotaku)

Watch out for vicious kittens:

My 8 week old kitten started doing this thing to where she will know i’m about to come in the room and she will hide by the bathroom door and jump out to scare me when i’m walking up. 🤣 just thought I’d share this cuteness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SOz1ckGGpr — BAE 💕 (@_TakivaBreanna) June 30, 2019 Here are the first images from the upcoming War of the Worlds miniseries starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. (via ComicBook.com)

Go ahead and pet this adorable cougar in Red Dead Redemption 2. (via io9)

Sailor Moon Eternal gets a new teaser trailer and release date. (via CBR)

Kamala Harris’s Pride jacket deserves its own parade, honestly. San Francisco Pride turning OUT for Kamala 🌈 #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/jwIaJOGAAd — Sergio Gonzales (@SergRGonzales) June 30, 2019

Happy World Pride Day, Mary Suevians! We’re proud of you 365 days a year.

