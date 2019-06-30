comScore Check Out This Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Art Show | The Mary Sue
Things We Saw Today: Check Out This Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Art Show

Plus Penny Dreadful, Battlefront II, and more!

by | 6:15 pm, June 30th, 2019

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

This weekend, Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles teamed up with Grey Matter Art to present an official tribute exhibition for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The show, “What’s Up, Danger? The Into the Spider-Verse Tribute Show”, featured a stunning collection of pieces inspired by the film, with many of them coming from animators and artists who worked on the Oscar-winning feature.

Artists included Babs Tarr, Drew Hartel, Megan Lawton, Mindy Lee, Mingjue Helen Chen, Erik Ly, and several others, along with a book signing by Zac Retz, Yuhki Demers, and Robh Ruppel. Much like the movie, the show featured some dazzling illustrations and paintings that vividly bring the Spider-Verse to life. Here’s a look at some of the pieces:

The official Spider-Verse show, “What’s up Danger?” opens tonight at @gallerynucleus. If you’re in the area, definitely check it out. Im not able to attend but you’ll have a chance to snag prints of the digital version (image 6/6) in addition to seeing the original acrylic version(images 1/5). Yep, that’s right, I like to punish myself and painted all of those tiny shapes and color changes! This piece is one of only 3 originals in this style and like all my originals, they’re not scanned to make prints. They’re truly a one off. – – – #schmandrewart #independentartists #illustration #illustratorsoninstagram #columbusart #columbusartist #artmakescbus #gallerynucleus #greymatterart #spidermanintothespiderverse #gwenstacy #spidergwen #peterbparker #milesmorales #pennyparker #marvel

(via /Film, image: Sony Pictures Animation)

  • Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, and more have joined the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. (via Variety)
  • Pew! Pew! The Droidekas have landed in Star Wars: Battlefront II. (via Kotaku)
  • Watch out for vicious kittens:

  • Here are the first images from the upcoming War of the Worlds miniseries starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern. (via ComicBook.com)
  • Go ahead and pet this adorable cougar in Red Dead Redemption 2. (via io9)
  • Sailor Moon Eternal gets a new teaser trailer and release date. (via CBR)
  • Kamala Harris’s Pride jacket deserves its own parade, honestly.

Happy World Pride Day, Mary Suevians! We’re proud of you 365 days a year.

