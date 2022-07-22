Early today on day two of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel released details of the animated series following a young Peter Parker called Spider-Man: Freshmen Year. Without getting into all the weeds because our TMS Spider-Man expert (Rachel Leishman) already has that covered, the story will essentially cover his life before meeting Tony Stark, and a certain lawyer of Hell’s Kitchen will be a part of the series (among other already characters introduced outside of a Spider-Man movie). Also, they announced that a season two, entitled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, is officially a thing.

Without more than a handful of character concepts and such for season one, we have limited information as to what his sophomore year would be like. All descriptions of Peter put him at 15 years old in Spider-Man: Homecoming, so this means his sophomore year (at the least) would include some more oversight from Tony Stark. Since they met for Avengers: Civil War, I guess that happened just a few months before or will explain an absence in season one or two.

If it seems like I’m being nitpicky, I’m just trying to figure out who might reappear (though the new people will be more exciting), since this is supposed to work into the MCU. Who knows, maybe the multiverse stories could mess that up? Regardless, this year marks the 60th anniversary of the teenage superhero and also a great time to be a Spider-Man fan.

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

This awesome list of sci-fi and fantasy books with ace protagonists. (via The Portalist)

James Webb Space Telescope captures an image believed to be 500 million years in the past. (via VICE)

Thanks to Facebook groups and racist HOA, a nearly all-white town an hour outside of Dallas has banned the use of Section 8 housing. 93% of 157 households using the voucher are homes of Black families. (via Texas Tribune )

While Love, Victor was once deemed too mature for Disney+, rated-R Deadpool 1 & 2 and Logan are available to stream. (via Disney+ Twitter)

Funko Pop movie may become a tv show, actually. (via Variety)

Comic book writer Alan Grant has passed away. (via IGN)

What did you find on the internet today, Mary Suevians?

