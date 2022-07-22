Matt Murdock is really making a name for himself in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the hit Netflix series of the same name, made his MCU debut as our favorite Catholic lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home—where he worked as Peter Parker’s lawyer (briefly) and told him that the court of public opinion was one that he still had to prove himself to. Now, it seems as if Peter Parker might not have just met Matt when he got into some legal trouble.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Charlie Cox will be voicing Matt in the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year series—which will give us insight into Peter Parker’s beginning as Spider-Man (before we met him in Captain America: Civil War). There’s no news as to what part Matt will play in the series but from what we saw in No Way Home, I don’t think it’s going to be Peter asking Matt about some superhero advice.

What we can assume is that Peter knows Matt as a lawyer only because when he grabbed the brick that was thrown through Aunt May’s window, everyone at the table looked shocked by what was happening. That, or Peter doesn’t know that Daredevil and Matt are one and the same.

And given what Marvel’s Rachel Paige shared, it does seem like Peter might be talking with Daredevil more than Matt…

and Charlie Cox is voicing Daredevil :) pic.twitter.com/IvrqZkcqcW — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 22, 2022

Where could Matt Murdock help?

Peter is, in that first year, the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. So, it could be a relationship where a fellow New York hero is helping him figure out what he wants to do. Daredevil roams Hell’s Kitchen but Spidey does his hero-ing all over New York (despite being from Queens). If the announcement is that Charlie Cox is voicing him, then it is definitely one of those things where he’s playing a decent part in the story.

We don’t know anything else for sure, but seeing the mock-up of his Daredevil in the show does sort of confirm, for me at least, that we might not get Peter and Matt meeting, but Spidey and Daredevil will definitely interact and that’s honestly kind of fun!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]