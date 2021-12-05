Miles Falls Into the Multiverse in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

It’s been three years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters, surprising audiences with stunning visuals and reinventing what both an animated feature and a superhero movie could be. Now, fans can catch a glimpse of what the highly anticipated sequel has in store in a brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

The trailer opens with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who is listening to music at home when a portal opens up and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) drops in. Miles never thought he’d see Gwen again, and is clearly surprised as he rushes to hide his underpants and straighten his room. Gwen grabs his sketchbook, and flips to a drawing of herself. She invites him to hang out, and when he tells her he’s grounded, she replies asking if Spider-Man is grounded too.

The trailer then cuts to a dizzying sequence of Miles tumbling through the interdimensional portal, flying past different, gorgeously animated worlds. The sequence is a reminder that truly, no one is doing it like the Spider-Verse folks. But just as Miles is getting the hang of interdimensional travel, he’s attacked by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), the Spider-Man of 2099.

We previously met Miguel in the end credits sequence of Spider-Verse, where he is outfitted with a gizmo which could help him make the first autonomous dimensional jump. Miguel says that he wants to go back to where it all began, 1967, and when he makes the jump he lands in a version of the Spider-Man pointing meme. The scene is a fun, self-referential button on the first film, which also sets Miguel up to be the antagonist of the sequel.

Joining Miguel will be the previously cast Issa Rae, who will be voicing Spider-Woman Jessica Drew.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement for the sequel, including some cool new fan art:

I'm never going to shut up about these damn colors 😩❤this is exactly why everyone in the animation industry deserves so much❤ #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #NewDeal4Animation pic.twitter.com/CavhWo8LHf — Triniecia Harbor (@triniitea) December 5, 2021

No thoughts, just Oscar Isaac and Hailee Steinfeld taking over Marvel #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/KrJKLgbigQ — Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) December 5, 2021

I just think this is such a nice detail. The "Thwip" matches the universe he's in. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/37GcbOyvSH — Spidey Bugle 📯 – Commission Slots Open! (@TheSpideyBugle) December 5, 2021

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) hits theaters October 7, 2022, with Part Two planned for October 2023. Sony is currently working on both films simultaneously.

(image: Sony Pictures Animation)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]