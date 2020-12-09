So Uh … What Is Happening With All This Spider-Man 3 “News”?

I am so sorry that I begged for more information about Spider-Man 3. Now there is just a constant flow of it, and I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.

Last night, after The Hollywood Reporter said that sources told them Alfred Molina had joined the cast as Doctor Otto Octavius once more, the internet erupted into a whole lot of wishes passed off as rumors. Right now, in the absence of official confirmations, the only really solid reporting we’ve gotten is on Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina heading back to Peter Parker’s New York. Other than that, everything has been rumors of varying levels of credibility.

You don’t think I want all the Spider-Men on screen together? You think I wouldn’t die if Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was Peter Parker’s lawyer, as the rumor of the day (so far) has it? Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) meeting Michelle Jones (Zendaya) is a dream of mine. BUT, as of this moment, all of that is still up in the air, as proclamations of who’s supposedly been added to the cast fly across the internet.

Partly to blame is this Collider piece by Jeff Sneider that made it seem like things have been confirmed that have not. To quote Molina as Doc Ock: “Listen to ME now.”

My entire life has been building up to this, and you might think I’m being facetious, but I’m not. Since I was ten years old, I have been obsessed with the live-action world of Spider-Man. I didn’t care what happened; I just wanted to see Peter Parker. I loved Maguire, I loved Garfield, and I’ve made it clear that my favorite is Tom Holland, but they are all near and dear to my heart. So, having a movie where Holland meets the Peters Parker of days past? Perfect. Exactly what I want out of 2020.

But right now, nothing is confirmed, and I also don’t think this is going to lead into a “Spider-Verse” movie like the Oscar-winning and beloved animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I think this third Spider-Man movie, after the fake-out of the second, will establish that the multi-verse exists and make it clear that those other Spider-Men exist, or collapse it so it’s just Holland’s universe—especially because I don’t think Marvel is going to do a live-action “Spider-Verse” with 3 different versions of Peter Parker. Not when they could make all the money in the world having a live-action Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

Either way, we don’t know that any of that is happening. What is happening is an influx of Spidey villains. Are they heading for the Sinister Six? Are they trying to take out the MCU’s Peter Parker with everyone they’ve got since Mysterio outed him? Who is to say? But one thing is clear: Everyone is wondering if Tom Holland is going to get any screen-time in this movie.

In all seriousness, I’m really excited for this movie. I loved Homecoming and Far From Home and think they have an incredible track record for tackling Peter Parker in new and exciting ways, so I think Jon Watts knows what he’s doing and isn’t going to take us down the wrong path. Am I going to combust when I see this movie, though? Absolutely.

