Sounds Like We May Never Find Out What Happens on ‘Sonic Prime’

I can’t take any questions now. I’m still trying to figure out what the ^*$& kind of animal Knuckles is. An echidna? That literally sounds made up. Nice try, ya Feds. You’re gonna have to wake up earlier than that to fool me.

While I’m tinkering away at this problem, it might help to shift my focus to a more answerable question: the question of a season 4 of Sonic Prime. Will it happen? How could they possible squeeze a fourth season out of a story involving a blue speedster hedgehog and his made up animal friends? I don’t know, but I’m gonna find out. For science.

Here’s what I’ve come to understand …

According to the internet, the writer of Sonic Prime, Duncan Rouleau, has said that there are currently no plans to roll out a fourth season in the future. Meanwhile, on X, Sonic Prime concept artist Peter Slavik had this to say …

I hope everyone has loved Sonic Prime as much as we did crafting it, thanks so much for taking this journey with us exploring the Shatterspaces and these wonderful characters! Enjoy this fan art celebrating the finale!#SonicPrime #sonicprimeseason3 #SONIC pic.twitter.com/s0R4cUl0JY — PeTaRsAuR! (@petarsaur) January 11, 2024

The word “finale” doesn’t sound all that encouraging for a fourth season. It’s possible that he meant the season 3 finale, but considering that the series has not yet been greenlit for another season, it’s looking unlikely.

But wait … didn’t the series end on a cliffhanger?

Sure did. Sonic nearly dies during his last ditch attempt the save the Shatterverse, but he is saved in the nick of time by his frenemy Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic’s home of Green Hills is saved, but a mysterious evil presence still lurks in the shadows. Sadly, we may never know what exactly this big bad is up to. Who knows? Maybe Netflix will be spurred to action in the future, but that sounds about as likely as scientists discovering a made up animal like an echidna.

