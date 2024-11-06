Sorry, men of TikTok. Silver Springs from the “man’s perspective” doesn’t work

Imagine: You are scrolling on TikTok and suddenly you hear the beautiful notes of “Silver Springs.” Just when you think you know the words, a man starts singing and making up lyrics. That’s literally torture. Well, you don’t have to imagine it. It’s happening on the app right now.

I decided to doom scroll by laughing at videos when I found multiple men writing their own lyrics to “Silver Springs” and posting it as a way of showing the “man’s” perspective. Well, we have that. It is called “Go Your Own Way” and it was written by Lindsey Buckingham and got on the Rumours album while “Silver Springs” did not.

I am not opposed to hearing the other side of songs but to do that to “Silver Springs” really just grinds my gears. What you are telling me is that you have no idea what you are doing or who you are talking about. Look, are some good? Sure! But that isn’t the point. The other perspective of the song has been told and it is a lesser song. So giving the “man” a perspective just shows that Stevie Nicks’ song was always better than Buckingham’s.

Is part of my anger over this because I found out it was happening on election night? I don’t know but that definitely did not help. Honestly though, it just comes across as a lack of understanding of the band itself. We don’t need a male perspective. She tells you everything you need to know about their relationship and what will happen to them now that they are done.

“Time casts a spell on you and you won’t forget me,” paints a very clear picture. Why do we need to know how he feels?

Sorry that I’m not interested in a male’s POV right now

Even if this election wasn’t a hot topic currently, I would still be mad about this. The entire point of the song is that a woman is sharing her loss, her upset, and the small bit of joy she’ll get knowing that he can never escape her voice. In what world was I supposed to care about how the man felt in that situation?

You don’t see women writing the female POV of male dominated songs that often. Yes, it happens, and that’s fun and fine but they’re typically songs that don’t have a COMPANION SONG THAT GOT ON THE ALBUM. That’s what really stings. Lindsey Buckingham’s account of his relationship with Nicks is available for all to hear! Why do we need to give his side more attention?

I just think that, as someone with a shirt that says “Silver Springs should have been on Rumours,” the last thing I wanted was more Buckingham content in my life. These men doing this are great singers and great musicians but come on, really? In what world did I need a man’s take on the greatest revenge song ever written by a woman? Especially in 2024? Let’s be for real, please. I’m begging.

