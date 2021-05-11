Sorry Kids, the Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Is for Adults

Truly, sorry to these kids, but Legends of the Hidden Temple is ours, as proven by the fact that we’re now getting an adult version of the popular ’90s show. For those of you not lucky enough to remember the joy and energy that came because of Hidden Temple, let me set the scene. You’re a youngster, and you’re watching as pre-teens and teenagers pull themselves across a moat and try to put together a monkey statue, and you’re screaming at the TV because they’re doing it wrong. If this reminds you of your childhood, then you’re probably the exact target audience for this new CW show.

I’d wear those weird khaki shorts and bright yellow helmets if it meant having this childhood dream come true. Can someone at The CW just tell me where to apply? The rebooted version of the show is a move to bring in more non-scripted programming for the network, and fine. If they want to just bring me back shows I grew up watching, Double Dare 2000 is my next request.

Now here’s an important bit of information from Deadline:

“The adult version will preserve many of the original show including Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes and Green Monkeys.”

As a Purple Parrot, I will tell you that I would dominate this show. When the news first broke and I thought it was for kids, our very own Chelsea Steiner and I were prepared to fight children to get to the Temple. I don’t always want to hold things from my childhood close to my heart and claim they’re only ours, but Legends of the Hidden Temple is one of those things. Sorry, kids. Get your own game show.

While I want to pull myself across the moat and make it through the Steps of Knowledge as I dreamed of as a young kid, this new version is going to be a bit different, according to Deadline: “However, this version will be taken out of the studio and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes as the contestants find their way through the ‘jungle.'”

So does that mean we’re doing additional challenges? Sure, I guess cause we’re adults now, but I just want to put that monkey together so I can laugh at all those kids from the ’90s who could not figure out how the head works. IT GOES ON TOP LIKE YOUR OWN HEAD, CARL.

To be honest, I just love Legends of the Hidden Temple, and even though I might not make it on this version either, I just like the idea that I could possibly audition to finally be the Purple Parrot of my dream.

