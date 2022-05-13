Sonic has had a lot of media variations that have, quite honestly, worked well in his favor. While the live-action movies have been a fun, pleasant surprise, Sonic fans have had a wealth of content beyond the video games that have been, as the Blue Blur would say, way past cool. From comic books to television, there’s always something for us to enjoy in regard to Sonic.

That’s why announcements like the upcoming Sonic Prime animated series and the Knuckles series are cause for excitement. Sonic and TV just… work! So I thought I would take a look back at the television offerings we’ve gotten so far and rank them from best to “still fun, it just doesn’t own my heart the way everything else does.” I won’t be including the web series that have been released.

Blue streak, speeds by, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

Series: Sonic the Hedgehog (or Sonic SatAM)

When was it released: 1993

Still waiting on another season: 1993 was an interesting year for Sonic the Hedgehog television. Weekdays had me watching The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog – a fun, lighthearted comedy series that was so family-friendly that it came with PSAs (more on this later). Saturday mornings, however, were for Sonic the Hedgehog, which was a lot darker with bigger stakes.

For me, this was THE definitive Sonic series. While the games had him fighting Robotnik and saving the animals he’d turned into robots, this series really put into perspective just how evil Robotnik’s actions were. This Robotnik was ruthless and intimidating, and had already taken over a good portion of the world. It really felt like Sonic and his friends (the Freedom Fighters) were legitimately fighting for their planet and their lives.

Unfortunately, this series ends on a really exciting cliffhanger that hints at an even bigger threat just when you think the Freedom Fighters have won.

Who’s Roger?

Series: Sonic Boom

When was it released: 2014

The comedy is on point: There isn’t really an overarching plot with Sonic Boom, with the episodes serving as standalone stories that usually focus on Sonic and his friends dealing with Robotnik (sorry, Eggman). However, Eggman is more of a comedic foil this time around instead of a truly villainous threat. Like. He’s at that “annoying roommate” level of his relationship with Sonic, and it’s pretty hilarious.

Sonic Boom’s strength is its comedy. I highly recommend if you’re in need of a good laugh, finding a clip compilation on YouTube. It’ll definitely brighten your day.

Strange, isn’t it?

Series: Sonic the Hedgehog (OVA)

When was it released: 1996 (Japan), 1999 (the U.S.)

Knuckles and his hat: Okay I know I’m walking a thin line calling this a TV series. This OVA is only two episodes, and it was released here in the U.S., it was sold as a full-length movie. However, I don’t think this gem gets enough love, so I’m putting it on the list.

The Sonic OVA is so delightfully wacky. Sonic’s the snarkiest he’s ever been and very much done with Robotnik’s shit – even if the president himself is asking Sonic for help. Knuckles is wearing a hat, for some reason, and can just… fly? Robotnik’s trying to marry the president’s daughter. It’s silly and amazing, backed to a really catchy insert song that I sing along with all the time.

Also? We get Metal Sonic in this OVA.

Gotta go fast!

Series: Sonic X

When was it released: 2003

The theme song still slaps: The longest-running Sonic TV series and the one that has the most elements from the games. Before the live-action film answered the question, “What if Sonic was transported to our world,” Sonic X tripled down and had most of the video game characters get transported to Earth, oh, and instead of Sonic gaining human parents like the movie’s Tom and Maddie, he meets a kid named Chris.

I will admit to not being too fond of the Sonic franchise injecting regular humans into the story back then, but I did appreciate Sonic X including so many Sonic characters. If you’re looking for a series that actually includes the Chaotix crew, for example, then this is the one for you.

This series kinda feels like an adaptation to Sonic Adventure, especially the second season, which introduces Chaos (like in the first game) and Shadow (like in the second game). It truly does feel like a combination of different Sonic games and lore, from the history of the Chaos Emeralds to actually having Super Sonic show up.

That’s no good

Series: The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

When was it released: 1992 (pilot), 1993 (series)

Sonic PSAs are born: Much like Sonic Boom, this series primarily focuses on silliness and gags. Robotnik is trying to take over the world, but he’s easily stopped by Sonic, who kinda feels like a Bugs Bunny-like character who goes through a lot of costume changes to outsmart his enemies.

As I mentioned when talking about Sonic SatAM, this series was so kid-friendly that every episode would end in a PSA that gave kids advice. Those PSAs are probably more known than the series itself, especially one in particular where Sonic talks to kids about sexual harassment – no, I’m not kidding.

Looking back at it really does feel like opening a time capsule, from the obvious 90s cartoon vibes to ending every episode like an afterschool special.

Triplets born, the throne awaits

Series: Sonic Underground

When was it released: 1999

Still fun, it just doesn’t own my heart like the rest: There is a lot going on with this series – a bit too much when you look at the whole thing. Sonic and his two siblings are secretly royalty who have been separated from their mother and are given medallions that turn into musical instruments they can use as weapons. Did I mention that the three are in an underground rock band called, you guessed it, Sonic Underground.

There are enjoyable bits to this series that come to mind whenever I hear the opening. Sonic being in a rock band is not a bad idea (especially since this was in the Sonic Adventure era which has GREAT rock music). That being said, with everything else going on, it still feels like a show that makes you go, “they really made this?” Like. I always liked Sonic just being a regular guy who runs fast and fights Robotnik, I didn’t need him to secretly be more important because he’s the son of the former ruler of his planet.

It also doesn’t help that the animation is similar to Sonic SatAM which is the story I wanted to see get a continuation.

