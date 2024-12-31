Writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey, the creative duo behind the Sonic franchise, sat down with The Mary Sue to discuss their ongoing surprise at the massive talent eager to join the franchise. From Jim Carrey to Idris Elba, and now Keanu Reeves, the star power keeps elevating Sonic’s legacy.

When the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted, few could have predicted how the franchise would grow, not just as a box-office powerhouse, but as a magnet for some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

(Paramount Pictures)

From skepticism to stardom

Casey and Miller recall the early days of the first Sonic movie as a time of uncertainty.“Is anyone even gonna wanna be in this movie because you know, it’s a human paired with a talking animal,” Miller confessed. That question was answered in spades when none other than Jim Carrey signed on to play the iconic Dr. Robotnik.

Miller said that while he recognizes the first movie wasn’t small, getting A-listers was still a flooring moment. Miller mentioned “Like when Jim Carrey agreed to be in it for one thing, like when we learned about that, we’re like, really?!” Carrey’s involvement was a game-changer, elevating the film from a niche project to a mainstream hit. Known for his unparalleled comedic energy, Carrey brought Dr. Robotnik to life in a way that delighted fans and critics alike. “He’s a living cartoon,” Miller said.

The rise of big names

The success of the first film opened the floodgates for other high-profile actors to join the franchise. Idris Elba’s portrayal of Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 became an instant fan favorite. According to Casey, writing for Elba’s voice made Knuckles’ character even more entertaining in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

With Idris Elba at the helm for Knuckles, Casey seemed genuinely thrilled and didn’t hold back when it came to the script. He knows these actors can pull off anything. Casey stated, “But it is funny that knowing it’s gonna be Idris Elba, but that doesn’t intimidate us about writing Knuckles, a super stupid joke. If anything, that makes it funnier.”

The latest addition to the franchise is Keanu Reeves, who voices Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. For years, fans had speculated about Reeves joining the Sonic universe, and Miller and Casey admit they were as shocked as anyone when it became a reality. “The internet had been talking about Keanu should play Shadow for so long,” Miller explained. “It was like, ‘could we actually get Keanu to play Shadow? That’d be crazy’ And then it happened!

(Paramount Pictures)

Looking Ahead

Part of the franchise’s appeal lies in its careful balance of storytelling and fan service. Miller and Casey take pride in including Easter eggs for longtime fans while ensuring the films remain accessible to newcomers. One standout moment was the reveal of Tails in the first movie. “Definitely seeing the way people just reacted to the original Tails reveal in the movie,” Casey said. “We were not expecting that level of cheers, people cheered as though their team had just won the Super Bowl.”

With three films under their belts and a fourth on the way, Miller and Casey are excited about what’s next for the franchise. While they remain tight-lipped about future casting choices, they’re eager to continue expanding the Sonic universe.

As Sonic the Hedgehog continues to attract A-list talent and delight fans of all ages, it’s clear that this blue furry hero is here to stay. For Miller and Casey, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. “It’s a really incredible thing to be a part of and we’re really grateful that we got this opportunity and that this train has kept going as long as it has,” Casey said.

With each new film, the franchise cements its status as a cultural phenomenon, proving that Sonic’s greatest strength isn’t just his speed, it’s his ability to bring people together, both onscreen and off. Be sure to check out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at a theater near you, this isn’t a movie you want to miss.

