The Mary Sue sat down with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter to talk all things Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Their easy humor, on-set stories, and love for the franchise gave us a delightful look at how the magic of Sonic comes to life.

The Fast and the Fuzzy

Describing the Sonic movies as akin to The Fast and the Furious is hilariously true. In every movie, they just adopt a new family member and keep carrying on. One could argue Shadow would have been the perfect fit for Tokyo Drift. Nevertheless, it must be a challenging experience to act alongside these hedgehogs and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter weighed in.

Of course, the real MVPs on set are the animatronic puppets. Tika Sumpter piped in, “It’s gotten easier in the sense, that they created these big puppets for us. The amazing puppeteers come in and they have the voice and they’re literally moving the mouth and all those things.” She mentioned how it’s still a little tricky going from creature to creature because it’s technical but says it’s still so much fun.

James Marsden mentioned, “Yeah, we started with tennis balls and pieces of tape so it’s nice to be able to actually talk to something even if it’s just a puppet.” He also took the time to tease that Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic, recorded his lines on a Hawaiian beach while sipping a Corona. If true, that man has cracked the code for dream jobs, but honestly, who couldn’t resist poking fun at their co-star?

Taking Sonic worldwide

This time, the Sonic crew heads to London, bringing the franchise’s well-loved antics to iconic landmarks. Filming in the historic city wasn’t just a visual upgrade, it also allowed the cast to explore and immerse themselves in its vibrant culture. “It was really nice to actually go see the places and then now see them on screen and not just see it in the movie theater.” Sumpter shared, adding how surreal it was to experience the locations both in real life and in the movie.

As for the famous locations in the movie James Marsden and Tika Sumpter had a ‘lovers quarrel’ about London’s geography. Marsden joking Sumpter thought Big Ben was a bridge as well as Parliament and Westminster Abbey. It’s clear these cast mates have such awesome chemistry.

Love in the Chaos

James Marsden’s character has evolved throughout the trilogy, and fans have noticed that his happily-ever-after arc is a rare sight for us millennials who are used to the heartbreak we’ve seen on-screen with him. Marsden joked about how this new trend could be a double-edged sword for his career. “I didn’t have a career until there was a theme running I had to be dumped by women,” he teased. “Now that I have a long-lasting, pure marriage, I’m a little nervous!”

Despite his self-deprecating humor, it’s clear he adores the chance to portray a loving relationship amidst the franchise’s high-energy chaos. It’s refreshing and adds emotional depth to the whirlwind adventures of Sonic and his friends

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a must watch!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is everything fans love about the franchise. The fast-paced action, hilarious sibling-like arguing, and a surprising amount of heart. Whether you’re there for Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Shadow, this movie is packed with fun for fans of all ages. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an exhilarating ride you don’t want to miss. This movie proves Sonic and his growing “family” are still racing full speed ahead with no end in sight.

