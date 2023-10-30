‘Sonic Prime’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Season 2 of Sonic Prime came out in June, but fans are already eager to know when Netflix is going to release season 3 of the beloved animated series.

Sonic Prime is an animated show based on Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. Instead of a standard Sonic and Friends-type adventure, this series puts Sonic in the middle of a multiverse. While battling his arch-nemesis Dr. Eggman, Sonic breaks an artifact called the Paradox Prism. Reality breaks apart and opens a multiverse, or “Shatterverse.” In the different worlds, Sonic finds many versions of his friends, yet there remains only one Sonic. Through the seasons, Sonic has sought to put his original world back together.

What is the release window for Sonic Prime season 3?

Right now, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 3. Looking at the release gap between seasons 1 and 2, it’s likely we’ll see new episodes in 2024.

What is the plot of Sonic Prime season 3?

At the end of season 2, Sonic thinks going home is within his grasp. Nine, an alternate version of Tails, amplifies Sonic’s powers from the Prism they had put back together. But after the battle, Nine reveals he won’t send Sonic home. Nine decides to make a new world instead of returning to the old, messed-up ones. Abandoning Sonic and Shadow, Nine leaves with the Shards. Season 2 will pick up right after that. Sonic will need to figure out what to do about his multiverse problem.

Sonic Prime season 3 teaser trailer

Although there is no official release date, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for season 3. We see a lot of Nine talking about his plans to create a new world while Sonic tries to make him see reason.

Who is in the cast of Sonic Prime?

The cast of the previous seasons will be returning to voice the characters again. Since this is a multiverse situation, most actors are voicing more than one character:

Deven Mack as Sonic the Hedgehog, Chaos Sonic, Orbot, and Cubot

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman, Mr. Dr. Eggman, Dr. Done It, and Stormbeard

Ashleigh Ball as Miles “Tails” Prower, Tails Nine, Mangey Tails, Sails Tails, and Bunny Bones

Adam Nurada as Knuckles the Echidna

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose, Rusty Rose, Thorn Rose, and Black Rose

Ian Hanlin as Shadow the Hedgehog, Big the Cat, Denizen 1998, Hangry Cat, and Catfish

Kazumi Evans as Rouge the Bat, Rebel Rouge, Prim Rouge, and Batten Rouge

Vincent Trog as Renegade Knucks, Gnarly Knuckles, Knuckles the Dread, Dr. Deep, Dr. Don’t, and Dr. Babble

Rachel Hofstetter as Squad Commander Red

Seán McLoughlin as Jack

(featured image: Netflix)

