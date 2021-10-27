Idris Elba, known for being one of the most charming, sexiest men to walk the planet, is making Knuckles the Echidna one of his most challenging roles yet by trying to not make him sexy.

Take that sentence however you want.

According to ScreenRant, the actor was pretty tight-lipped about the role when asked how he’s approaching it. It’s a valid question as Knuckles can range from “antagonist to Sonic who’s been tricked by Robotnik” to “himbo feminist” depending on which Sonic property we’re discussing.

Elba didn’t say much, but he did tell ScreenRant, “Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure.”

TO BE FAIR, he phrased it that way because the interviewer pointed out what we all know about Idris Elba and his voice: it’s sexy.

“I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure.”

Idris Elba says Knuckles will NOT be sexy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/WfxsoYfpwr pic.twitter.com/uM2NAA1OY1 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 26, 2021

Still.

I don’t think I’m going for that?

Sir.

You are Idris Elba!

bro you are idris elba. yes he will https://t.co/tVCHWgm3X5 — BB | zonic (157/300) (@PalutenaBow) October 26, 2021

idris elba out here forgetting he’s idris elba lol https://t.co/r72xkXEQvE — ☠ ℙ (@time_spookyNG) October 26, 2021

Idris Elba made a Cape buffalo sexy in Zootopia so I don’t really trust him when he says this but I’m also not complaining. https://t.co/OFRMlEbtu3 — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 26, 2021

no offense to Idris Elba but I don’t think he’s got that kind of range https://t.co/a8E8q9ckTN — Quinton Reviews (@Q_Review) October 25, 2021

The quote, as to be expected, led to Idris Elba trending on Twitter, as folks wondered what the point of having Idris Elba as Knuckles was if he wasn’t going to, well, be himself. There are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of responses that echo some sort of sentiment of, “Why not,” or, “They just lost a fan,” or, “There’s still time to fix this.”

(Or some variant of “thank god, now I don’t have to be horny for Knuckles” and, of course, “Knuckles is already there.”)

Welp, guess I’m skipping this one https://t.co/mapsXxhuuS — Justin Whang (@JustinWhang) October 26, 2021

Idris Elba has gone too far this time. pic.twitter.com/UPen9lAsaY — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) October 26, 2021

The Rock would have made Knuckles sound sexy. Disappointing to hear from an actor I thought understood the role. — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) October 26, 2021

you have no control over this mr. elba https://t.co/7oke0uZPVI — trent crimm’s locked car door (@feraIdanvers) October 26, 2021

I do kinda feel bad for the select few who tried to question why anyone would want a sexy Knuckles in the first place, unaware of the beauty that is the Sonic fandom, a space where you can find fanart of Sonic and Shrek lovingly embracing each other as they welcome a newborn hedge-ogre into their family.

Even if folks aren’t that far down the rabbit hole in the Russian roulette that is image searching “Sonic” in any capacity, it’s clear that people are just having fun with this quote. How the heck does one respond to an actor saying that he won’t make an anthropomorphic echidna sexy? After said actor is told he has a sexy voice by default?

Honestly? I think Idris purposely chose chaos, as one does in this sort of situation.

Or perhaps he understands the assignment more than we think he does.

Part of the himbo appeal of Kunckles is how oblivious he is to his own sexiness. Knuckles will be deemed sexy whether Idris Elba wants it or not. He is method acting. https://t.co/rskDdtAWNh — MonkeyBizness (@FGMonkeyBizness) October 26, 2021

