Idris Elba, Forgetting That He’s Idris Elba, Says He Isn’t Trying to Go For a Sexy Knuckles in the Sonic 2 Movie

NO ONE BELIEVES YOU IDRIS!

By Briana LawrenceOct 27th, 2021, 9:33 am
 

Idris Elba Knuckles

Idris Elba, known for being one of the most charming, sexiest men to walk the planet, is making Knuckles the Echidna one of his most challenging roles yet by trying to not make him sexy.

Take that sentence however you want.

According to ScreenRant, the actor was pretty tight-lipped about the role when asked how he’s approaching it. It’s a valid question as Knuckles can range from “antagonist to Sonic who’s been tricked by Robotnik” to “himbo feminist” depending on which Sonic property we’re discussing.

Elba didn’t say much, but he did tell ScreenRant, “Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure.”

TO BE FAIR, he phrased it that way because the interviewer pointed out what we all know about Idris Elba and his voice: it’s sexy.

Still.

I don’t think I’m going for that?

Sir.

You are Idris Elba!

The quote, as to be expected, led to Idris Elba trending on Twitter, as folks wondered what the point of having Idris Elba as Knuckles was if he wasn’t going to, well, be himself. There are hundreds, maybe even thousands, of responses that echo some sort of sentiment of, “Why not,” or, “They just lost a fan,” or, “There’s still time to fix this.”

(Or some variant of “thank god, now I don’t have to be horny for Knuckles” and, of course, “Knuckles is already there.”)

I do kinda feel bad for the select few who tried to question why anyone would want a sexy Knuckles in the first place, unaware of the beauty that is the Sonic fandom, a space where you can find fanart of Sonic and Shrek lovingly embracing each other as they welcome a newborn hedge-ogre into their family.

Even if folks aren’t that far down the rabbit hole in the Russian roulette that is image searching “Sonic” in any capacity, it’s clear that people are just having fun with this quote. How the heck does one respond to an actor saying that he won’t make an anthropomorphic echidna sexy? After said actor is told he has a sexy voice by default?

Honestly? I think Idris purposely chose chaos, as one does in this sort of situation.

Or perhaps he understands the assignment more than we think he does.

(Image: NBCUniversal Television Distribution/Cartoon Network)

