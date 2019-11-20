comScore

Here’s the Exchange You Need to See From Today’s Impeachment Hearing

By Vivian KaneNov 20th, 2019, 5:50 pm

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) questions U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland during a House Intelligence Committee hearing

If there’s one clip from today’s impeachment hearing featuring EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland that you watch today, well, honestly it should be this one with Rep. Sean Maloney:

But if you have time for two, you need to watch the exchange between Sondland and Rep. Sean Maloney. Sondland showed up today fully ready to throw every single person he’s ever met in Washington under the Congressional bus. And while Republicans focused on calling out inconsistencies in his testimony, Democrats were largely happy to capitalize on his apparent unwillingness to go to prison for Donald Trump.

Sondland appeared totally affable in front of Congress, smiling and joking and giving the impression of full cooperation. But when Maloney pushed him to answer specific questions instead of dodge them, first we got this weird attempt at an eye-roll before Maloney made it clear he wasn’t kidding around:

That eye-roll came when Maloney got Sondland to state unequivocally that the person who would benefit from an investigation into the Bidens is Trump himself.

Maloney then dragged Sondland for his declaration that he’s been “forthright” by reminding him that it’s his “third try to do so” after he had to dramatically amend his original closed-door testimony.

Maloney then asks Sondland what kind of position this sort of pressure from the U.S. government would put Ukraine’s government in, to which Sondland answers “a terrible position.” That pressure, he says, would “jeopardize their security.”

It is telling that he didn’t want to answer these direct questions and instead tried to dodge them and then to frame them as hypotheticals. Luckily, Maloney was having none of it.

Watch the exchange here:

(image: Yara Nardi-Pool/Getty Images)
Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.