‘Something that… we are very much exploring’: Wait, are ‘Marvel’s Defenders’ making a MCU comeback?

As a New Yorker, there is nothing I love quite like my New York Marvel heroes. The Netflix Defenders-verse helped to bring my city to life in a beautiful way. So when it got canceled, I felt a part of my heart break.

Now, with the return of Daredevil: Born Again, the question has been posed about the rest of Manhattan’s team. The Netflix era had Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron First, and, of course, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. We got one season of the Defenders all together and the entire Defenders world was some of the best shows in the Marvel canon.

Fans have, unsurprisingly, missed them. Matt Murdock started it all with Daredevil back in 2015 and it is only right that he kicks it back off in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what that means is that we all have questions about Jessica, Luke, and Danny. In an interview for Daredevil: Born Again, head of Marvel TV Brad Winderbaum spoke with Entertainment Weekly and gave us some insight into what the future holds for the Defenders.

With Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) also coming back in Born Again, the question was posed: What about the rest of the Defenders? “I can’t say much, but I’ll tell you that it’s so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox,” Winderbaum said.

“Obviously, we don’t have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book, [where] if you can draw it, you can do it. We’re dealing with actors and time and the massive scale of production in order to build a cinematic universe, especially on television. But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

In the words of Clint Barton, “don’t give me hope.”

I make a lot of jokes about the locations used in the Defenders shows. Matt Murdock’s Hell’s Kitchen extends into my beloved Bedford L train stop (famously in Williamsburg aka Brooklyn). But it was so wonderful seeing a Marvel show set in New York and FILMED here. Look, I love the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies but when they’re shot in New York versus when the scenes are in Georgia, you can FEEL the difference.

The minute that Born Again started filming here in New York, I knew that I was back with my faves. I’d take the Brooklyn Hell’s Kitchen cause it was still my city. And I want to see my heroes all together, protecting what is essentially a less than 10 block radius.

I hope that Winderbaum isn’t just saying this to have fans on the edge of our seats because I do think that Jessica, Luke, and Danny deserve their time in the MCU. For now, we do have a beautiful and wonderful Matt Murdock show coming our way. I just hope that we can see the team back together sooner rather than later.

