Somehow, Chris Hemsworth Once Thought Marvel Was Going To Fire Him as Thor

Thor has been a constant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011 thanks to Chris Hemsworth’s performance as the God of Thunder, but for him, it wasn’t always easy to accept his success. While making the press rounds for Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth was very open about the fact that he felt like he was going to get fired during the first Thor movie as he was standing opposite Natalie Portman in one of his first-ever acting jobs.

“It was a lot of nostalgia in [Thor: Love and Thunder] for me, as it was with the last Avengers film. Ten, eleven years I’ve been doing it. The first time I played Thor was opposite Natalie Portman, and it was one of my first jobs, and I kept thinking I was going to get fired, or nothing was gonna work, or fans weren’t going to accept my version of the character,” Hemsworth told Australia’s TODAY. “And if she thought I was any good, or I deserved to be there, or what have you.”

Clearly, we know it worked out. He brought Thor to life in that first movie and was easily one of the funnier characters, even though he was a bit more serious in the first half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with his collaboration with director Taika Waititi, starting with Thor: Ragnarok, we got a Thor who is very funny and sassy and a character that so many people have fallen in love with. And now, we get to see him back in the fold with Portman’s Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth broke down what working with Portman again was like and how they found a fun new dynamic between the two characters after years of being apart, because of how different their characters are now.

“So ten years later to reunite — both of us, our lives have dramatically changed in many ways. Also, the characters have changed,” Hemsworth continued. “I think Thor is in a very different place to where he was in the first film, and now we see Jane Foster come in, and has a whole bunch of superpowers and is a superhero herself. It made for some fun on-camera dynamics there.”

Hemsworth is a perfect Thor

Thor is a character that hasn’t always been a favorite of mine. He was fine to me, but the collaboration between Hemsworth and Waititi turned him into a character that I delighted in seeing again and again, and Love and Thunder bringing Jane Foster back means this new Thor understanding his pain and loss in the relationship that he used to have with Jane.

He might have thought that he was going to end up getting fired but he’s proven himself time and time again to be a perfect choice for the role and one that adapts to the changes to his character with ease and understands how to make them work with his new arc in a way that is fascinating to watch and the more we get of Hemsworth’s take on Thor Odinson

