There’s lots of reasons to be excited for next month’s Thor: Love and Thunder. There’s the return of Taika Waititi after his hilarious Thor: Ragnarok revitalized the franchise. There’s Natalie Portman and her arms. There’s Tessa Thompson as the new King of New Asgard. There’s Korg and Miek. But fans of Chris Hemsworth are excited to see Thor bare his butt, which was teased in the trailer. We see Thor standing before Zeus (Russell Crowe) who flicks his clothes off, revealing his butt. Look, it’s been a hard week on top of a hard few years: just let us have this.

Hemsworth discussed baring it all on the Love and Thunder red carpet, saying “It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine, … The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.”

Waititi seconded Hemsworth’s enthusiasm, saying “I feel like we had all talked about it, … We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”

Taika Waititi on deciding to show Thor's bare butt in #ThorLoveAndThunder: "We've got to show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and capes." https://t.co/3aIXbiXW0C pic.twitter.com/ANKhzBXa3R — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

A thirsty world thanks you, gentlemen.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

(via Variety, featured image: Marvel)

Speaking of Thor, here’s Natalie Portman’s Love and Thunder workout regimen. (via Variety)

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ bridges the gap between Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness. (via THR)

Baz Luhrmann on his ‘Elvis’ extended cut. (via Collider)

I have finally found a meme that moves me. pic.twitter.com/Cgz8FoyLIT — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) June 22, 2022

‘The Boys’ created Amazon’s Standards and Practices department. (via CBR)

‘One Piece’ teases Wano’s secret weapon. (via Comicbook.com)

Let’s talk about The Umbrella Academy‘s Hotel Oblivion. (via Polygon)

Peacemaker tried to warn us, he tried to warn us all and we didn't listen to him. pic.twitter.com/dpr0z32RND — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) June 20, 2022

It’s been a beast of week. Take care of yourselves, Mary Suevians.

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]