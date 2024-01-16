Get Hyped for ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 3

Solo Leveling’s episodes just keep getting better, and fans are eager for more. Episode 2 gained a lot of praise for “LEveL,” the opening theme song, and the animation was so good that even those who aren’t fans got hooked.

In episode 2, protagonist Jinwoo had to fight the statue of God. After nearly having all of his teammates wiped out in the double dungeon, Jinwoo realized that the tablet and its instructions were key to their survival. Even though Jinwoo was just a weak, E-Rank Hunter, every surviving person was able to leave the dungeon.

Except Jinwoo himself, who was left on the altar in the middle of the dungeon. Many of his team members took the chance to flee when the door opened. There weren’t enough people to look at the statues in the eyes, and this led to Jinwoo’s death.

"Those who do not follow these laws will not leave alive" pic.twitter.com/cUGa31plpi — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) January 12, 2024

Compared to the webtoon, Jinwoo’s death was far more gruesome in episode 2 of the Solo Leveling anime. He wasn’t killed immediately by the statues after he was left alone. Instead, Jinwoo kept evading and fighting the statues. This obviously didn’t work out, and the statues took him out. This anime isn’t for the squeamish, but seeing Jinwoo desperately fend for himself was tragic, and admirable.

In his last moments, Jinwoo was furious that everybody else around him was selfish. He was the sole breadwinner in his family, and he didn’t want to die just like everybody else. But because he didn’t give up, Jinwoo accomplished a secret quest. It rewarded him with another chance to live by becoming a “player.” The conditions didn’t matter, and Jinwoo decided to accept the challenge so that he could live again.

Episode 3 is coming out on January 20, 2024, on Crunchyroll. Although Jinwoo has been revived, his journey as a hunter is far from over.

