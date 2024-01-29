A ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Player Turned Karlach Into a Giantess and Social Media Is Obviously Obsessed

Karlach. She’s everyone’s favorite Tiefling; a powerful, beautiful companion with a dozen stone in weight and then some. I think it’s safe to say that Karlach is one of the heartthrobs of Baldur’s Gate 3, up there with Shadowheart and, I don’t know, Astarion? She is an Origin companion after all.

Recommended Videos

Anyway, someone made Karlach into a giantess, and social media is reacting as you might expect—by falling madly in love with giant Karlach.

Giantess Karlach

Giantess Karlach went viral after an X user posted a PC Gamer article: “Power-hungry Baldur’s Gate 3 player stacks Karlach with enlargement magic until she’s a 20ft tall, 5-ton giantess who could kill a dragon by jumping on it.” Complete with a Game of Thrones reaction image in response to the news, the post quickly went viral across gaming X, with over 500 retweets and 3,600 likes.

Most of the replies and quote-tweets were predictably thirsty. You know, like, “she would fix me,” and “step on me Mommy.” The usual sort. One X user aptly summed up the responses quite well: Making Karlach really big is “uhhhhhhh for the meta.”

Sure. The meta. Right.

How did a Baldur’s Gate 3 player make giant Karlach?

According to the original PC Gamer article, giantess Karlach comes from a viral Reddit post back in October 2023. “TIL Enlarge effects can stack,” Redditor u/lesser_panjandrum posted. “Behold the 5-ton Mega-Karlach.” PC Gamer’s Harvey Randall concluded that 5-ton Karlach was created from “an interaction between the Enlarge spell and the Elixir of the Colossus,” given Enlarge “doesn’t stack by itself, but as long as you can get buffs that are technically different” you can create Giantess Karlach with Elixir.

alright which one of you fucking lesbians is it pic.twitter.com/2680Iqqzb4 — Matt, Dad Hat Enthusiast (@TheChowderhead) January 29, 2024

At the time of reporting, Giantess Karlach could carry 440kg and sat at approximately 20 feet, with the game aptly classifying her size as “Huge.” Yes, huge indeed. Cue Redditors singing Steven Universe’s “Giant Woman” in the replies.

“Now make her grab an enemy and throw it,” another Redditor responded at the time. “It’s my favorite thing and that’s why my Karlach is perma giantified.”

PC Gamer also wrote that Karlach could “land on people to turn them into paste,” an implication I will not be exploring at this time. Thanks, internet, for giving us giantess Karlach? Anyway, let me know in the comments if you’ve decided to mix Enlarge and Elixir to get your own two-story Tiefling wife.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]