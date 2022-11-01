So What’s the Deal With the Henry Cavill ‘House of the Dragon’ Rumors?

No one knows suddenly being a bleach blonde babe that the internet is obsessed with quite like Henry Cavill does. When Superman became Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher, everyone was ready to toss entire piggy banks full of coins at him. (This is to say the internet thirst for Henry Cavill continued in the upwards trend it does.)

But suddenly, when there were lots of rumors floating around that Cavill was going to show up in House of the Dragon and with his place as Geralt of Rivia now going to Liam Hemsworth, it could have been his replacement fantasy series. To be fair, I think that Cavill has left The Witcher to focus more on Superman, but hey, I don’t know him personally, so I cannot ask him (yet).

Now, though, Cavill has talked a bit about these rumors and where they came from. The actor is, lovingly, a nerd. I mean come on, he builds his own computers. And so when Henry Cavill went on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk to Josh Horowitz, he talked about Enola Holmes 2, coming back as Superman, and of course, Westeros.

“To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like, ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers…’ I think it would be cool to be in Westeros. I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though,” Cavill said.

But he’d make a good Cregan Stark

The theory was that Cavill was being eyed to play Cregan Stark, with a return to Winterfell hinted at the end of season 1. Sure, Rhaenyra said that Cregan was younger than her, but hey, it’s Westeros, meaning that no one knows for sure, so it’s fine. And while it wasn’t really a flat-out denial, I do think that Cavill playing Cregan might not happen.

But this is my plea for it to work out. Because if you told me that Cavill was distantly related to Richard Madden (who played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones), I’d believe you. Anyway, let Henry Cavill be in everything because it is what we all deserve.

