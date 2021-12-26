Believe it or not, it appears that no one has tried tossing a coin in Henry Cavill’s direction. The Witcher star would like for this to remain the case!

As Screenrant points out, Cavill recently had an interview with BBC Radio1 to promote the second season of the Netflix fantasy series. During the interview, Cavill was confronted with the matter of whether he often has coins lobbed in his general vicinity. The Witcher season one was a massive success, and it even featured a breakout hit song in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” That in-world song is sung by Geralt’s best friend, the bard Jaskier, in order to increase Geralt’s popularity and help his finances (and Jaskier’s).

Considering the ubiquity of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” which also tons hundreds of popular covers, you’d think some fans who spotted Cavill IRL might’ve tried to follow that very directive. Not so:

In a segment of the interview, Cavill is presented with a series of amusing internet comments, one of which says “I feel sorry for Henry Cavill. For the rest of his life, wherever he goes, people will toss coins at him.” When asked if anyone has ever actually done it, Cavill admitted that “no one [has] yet” but offered a stark warning for anyone who may consider it.

Cavill confirmed that he hasn’t been subject to coin tosses yet, and asks that people continue to abide by the no-throwing rule: “No one yet, but, I mean, watch this space. Also, don’t throw anything at me. I’ll throw it back.”

I know this is meant to be a tongue-in-cheek “warning,” but it’s also somewhat irresistible to imagine Henry Cavill tossing a coin at you. Still, let’s listen to the man. If you’re lucky enough to spot Henry Cavill strolling on the street, do not throw anything at him, please and thank you.

(via Screenrant, image: Netflix)

