So What the Heck Is That Lovable Fuzzball in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

A lot of animals need help in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—including Blurp. A movie that is hurts any animal you see, it was hard to watch a lot of the time, and then, in came Blurp, who has quite a journey.

His Ravager owner gets killed while being questioned by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), because when she tells her son Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) to show him they mean business, our beautiful himbo kills the man. Why? Because he simply does not understand anything, and I love him for it. It does mean, though, that he adopts Blurp just simply … because.

Ayesha hates it, but the entire movie, Adam is dedicated to protecting Blurp and teaching him how to be a good pet. Blurp is a F’saki, a carnivore that is also labeled as reptilian, which is hilarious given that he’s furry, but nonetheless. So, Adam Warlock has a F’saki he’s trying to house train, and he’s doing a bad job at it, but it is really the thought that counts.

Guardians writer/director James Gunn told Empire in an interview that Guardians fans have seen a F’saki before, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, though that one wasn’t the furry kind, as Blurp is. Gunn also (jokingly) told them that Blurp is “probably the most important character to the Marvel Universe going forward.”

Just a pet, trying to find a home

Blurp just keeps going from one person to another like a stray cat looking for food. It’s kind of funny, because Adam Warlock thinks of Blurp as his, but Blurp is a little nomad ready to just do whatever he has to so that he has food and protection—even if it means befriending Gamora when she threatens to kill him to fight Adam.

Blurp looks like the kind of animal a kid would draw if you asked them what a dog looked like, and honestly, good. He’s funny looking, cute, and afraid of everything, and I hope he has a great life after almost dying about twenty times all because his first owner had answers that Adam Warlock needed and ended up fried to a crisp.

Will Blurp stay with Adam? Will they be a pet/owner duo for the ages? Who is to say? At least we’ll always have Blurp peeing himself because he was afraid of Gamora. As he should, Gamora would have killed him if it benefitted her plan, and it’s best that Blurp knows that—for his own protection, obviously.

