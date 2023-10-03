So, Just How Long Is The ‘FNAF’ Movie?

In 2014, Scott Cawthon’s indie horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s took the gaming world by storm. Since then, the original FNAF has spawned an enormous franchise all around haunted animatronics, murdered children, and a Chuck E. Cheese-like pizza chain (Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza!) that you really shouldn’t check out after dark.

The FNAF movie premiers on Oct. 27, 2023, just a few days short of Halloween. Rated PG-13, the film looks to be one of the biggest hits of the fall. Rumors have circulated that the film will be a lengthy one and that viewers should plan their night (and their bladders!) for a proper, epic romp.

Are those rumors true? Well, not entirely, depending on what you consider a “lengthy” film. Read on to learn more about the FNAF film’s runtime, and whether you should come to your theater prepared to be glued to your chair on opening night.

So, what’s the FNAF runtime?

According to AMC and Regal, the FNAF film isn’t that long. It clocks in at one hour and 50 minutes. That means it’s quite a bit longer than Paw Patrol: The Mighty Move (which AMC lists as one hour and 28 minutes), but not as long as The Creator (at two hours and 13 minutes).

You can expect those 110 minutes to loosely follow the plot of the original game: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza security guard Mike Schmidt uncovers a horrible secret about the animatronics at the ’80s-themed family restaurant while working his night shift. Expect plenty of jumpscares, frightened children, and creepy robot animals.

The FNAF video game series has spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs. This means some diehard fans might find the movie’s two-hour runtime just a tad too short. If so, don’t worry. Just like the video game franchise, it looks like the FNAF film might set up a wider series of movies. FNAF’s director Emma Tammi said she “hopes to be able to do more” if the iconic horror series’ adaptation proves a hit, per Entertainment Weekly.

In the meantime, for those of you prone to getting up after the 90-minute mark, FNAF shouldn’t prove too challenging. Just make sure not to get the extra large Coke before you head into the theater.

