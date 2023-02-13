So Gritty is Going to Be in ‘Loki’ Season 2, Right?

This weekend, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty donned a new costume: Loki, Marvel’s God of Mischief. Gritty revealed the new look in a tweet, which included three photos taken at a game, and a video with a dramatic reveal of the costume.

The costume includes Loki’s iconic horns and fine Asgardian leather, along with the mind stone scepter from The Avengers. Gritty didn’t reveal much about the costume, except noting that “Loki Thiccc.”

Gritty loves to dress up, and this isn’t his first Marvel tie-in. In March 2022, Gritty stumbled upon the Infinity Gauntlet and turned himself into Thanos for Superhero Day. Thanks to all the Loki variants in Loki, though, this new costume goes beyond an homage and turns into something that’s … unsettlingly plausible. After all, Loki gave us Alligator Loki, so what’s to stop Marvel from making Gritty Loki canon?

Here are some ways Gritty could appear in Loki season 2:

Gritty, Assemble!

Loki travels to a timeline where Gritty Loki is Avenger Prime, multiversal leader of the Avengers. At a pivotal moment, when all hope seems lost and our intrepid heroes need to make one last gambit to win the fight, the Avengers look to Gritty Loki for guidance. Gritty Loki wiggles his belly.

The marketing tie-in of the century

In a very special episode of Loki, Loki and Mobius travel to Philly. Kang tells Loki he won’t destroy the multiverse … if someone can best him in a hockey game! Loki, Sylvie, Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and even President Loki all join the Philadelphia Flyers and have an epic face-off against Kang’s team of Kangs. With the Flyers trailing 4-1, Loki suffers from sudden, debilitating self-doubt, but Gritty Loki gives him a rousing pep talk in the form of googly eye rolls and shoves.

It was Gritty all along

It’s the season finale! Will the final episode hold a standoff against Kang? Will the TVA fall? No—the whole episode is just Gritty Loki dancing. It turns out it was him the whole time. Him doing what, you ask? We’re not quite sure.

Things get real

Episode 1 drops, and Loki is now Gritty Loki. Gritty has replaced Tom Hiddleston. Confused and distressed fans go back to watch the trailers, and find that those now feature Gritty, too. Even the footage people saved to their phones has been replaced by Gritty. Gritty goes on to play Loki in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The press keeps reaching out to Hiddleston, but no one can get ahold of him. Somewhere, he quietly laughs and sips a drink. “Now that’s pure chaos,” he says.

Loki season 2 comes out on Disney+ sometime this summer. Whether or not it contains Gritty remains to be seen.

