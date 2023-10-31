When Will ‘Snowpiercer’ Return for Season 4?

Snowpiercer, which is a television adaptation of the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, premiered on May 17, 2020, and ran for three seasons on TNT before promptly being canceled. Fans of the show are now wondering what Snowpiercer season 4’s release window is.

For those not in the know, the Snowpiercer TV show isn’t entirely related to the 2013 Bong Joon-ho movie of the same title. It borrows a few concepts and is very loosely based on his screenplay, but it takes much more from the original graphic novel. However, Joon-ho was a producer and confident in the TV series.

The show’s production history is quite messy. According to Entertainment Weekly, it was renewed for a fourth season back in July 2021, just before season 3 premiered. However, before the fourth season was released, TNT canceled the show and is now in the process of selling it to another network. The fourth season is reportedly fully finished and ready to be broadcast at any moment, but it will have to wait until a new network picks it up.

As of now, we have no solid confirmation of what Snowpiercer season 4’s release window will be. It’ll likely come sometime in 2024, but that all depends on if and when TNT can strike a deal with a new broadcaster.

The original cast of Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Alison Wright, and Rowan Blanchard are all likely to return, as well as Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Jaylin Fletcher. Season 4 will most likely pick up right after season 3’s shocking conclusion, as the passengers were able to choose their own future instead of initiating another war.

I have to chime in for a bit and give my thoughts on the situation: I was not at all impressed with what I saw from this TV show. I’m a pretty big fan of the film by Joon-ho and its well-oiled scripting, strong characterization, and potent anticapitalist messaging. When the TV show was announced, I remained skeptical but decided to give it a chance. Boy was I wrong.

They stripped away everything that made the film work so well and replaced it with mundane police procedural television. I get that this isn’t an adaptation of the film, but, my dudes, you honestly should have copied Joon-ho’s homework here. I read the original graphic novel ages ago; all I’ll say is that Joon-ho turned garbage into gold. Choosing to faithfully adapt the mediocre source material over the phenomenal work of what the movie laid down is clearly a failure in management.

I’m not entirely heartless. Perhaps the show can redeem itself in season 4. We’ll have to wait and see.

