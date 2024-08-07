Snoop Dogg Went All Out at the Olympic Dressage Event to Conquer His Fear of Horses

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has been an unexpected highlight of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Snoop’s been on the scene for weeks, even carrying the Olympic torch for one leg of its journey to the world stage, and now his recent appearance with best bud Martha Stewart has gone viral for all the right reasons.

Snoop and Martha: Best friends forever

Snoop and Stewart have been friends for close to thirty years now. Their seemingly unlikely kinship began when Snoop appeared on The Martha Stewart Show for a cooking segment in 2008, and they’ve been frequent pals and collaborators ever since. With Snoop excelling in an NBC Olympics commentator role at the Summer Games, it was only a matter of time before he brought in his favorite wing-woman to add some expert commentary on the equestrian events.

Stewart, who is an avid horse lover, told Today, “Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses,” she said, adding, “He’s a little fearful of horses.”

Back in 2021, Snoop and comedian Kevin Hart went viral while watching clips of a dressage event at the Tokyo Olympics. As he watched one horse’s mincing sideways-stepping, he cracked a joke about the horse “doin’ a crip walk” that went viral. “This horse is off the chain,” he laughed, adding “That intro walk was cold.”

Since that viral clip led to his current commentator gig, we knew his return to the equestrian events would be a big deal. We had no idea, however, that he would show up with Martha Stewart in full. Dressage. Regalia.

That’s right! The D-O-Double-G and his bestie arrived in style at the Château de Versailles to watch the dressage team grand prix special event on August 3, 2024. The pair wore matching equestrian-themed outfits, which were apparently Stewart’s idea. Both wore riding pants and black double-breasted blazers over white shirts. Stewart had on long black riding boots, whereas Snoop chose his customary black Skechers (with whom he has a brand collaboration) and brown half-chaps.

The fashion-forward rapper also wore black Roeckl gloves and Givenchy sunglasses. Later, they each donned traditional English riding helmets as well.

“Tunnel walks wit Martha Stewart dressage,” Snoop wrote on his Instagram photo. Snoop and Stewart were pictured cheering for the competitors during the dressage event, with Snoop getting particularly excited about a horse called, appropriately, Gin & Juice—also the title of one of the rap star’s biggest hits from 1994.

After the event, Snoop worked on overcoming his fear of horses by visiting the team at the stables. Check out this adorable video of him getting freaked out while feeding a horse a carrot. “Martha, feed him this. My courage is going!”

While chatting with Olympics anchor Mike Tirico later that day, Snoop told him dressage has become one of his favorite sports to watch since first seeing it at the Tokyo Games. “I didn’t realize that I love the chemistry of the driver [rider] and the horse… I call them the ‘driver’ because they actually drive the horse,” he said. “And I fed the horses and I’m really scared of horses!”

The Paris trip came at the perfect time for the friends to reunite because August 3 happened to be Stewart’s 83rd birthday! We can’t imagine a better way to celebrate.

The Paris Olympic Games will continue to air on NBC and Peacock until August 11, 2024.

