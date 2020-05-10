SNL‘s ‘Let Kids Drink’ Is a Hilarious New Quarantine Parent Anthem

Saturday Night Live aired their season finale last night, with their third (and hopefully final) stay at home episode. The cast and crew have collaborated to make use of their own homes, props, and costumes for a variety of social distancing sketches, giving these episodes an air of scrappy can-do spirit.

Last night’s outing was particularly successful, with several funny sketches and multiple guest stars. It was also the Mother’s Day show, which has a history of bringing us some of the best, most enduring sketches, like this one:

and this one:

And many more. Joining those is the soon to be classic “Let Kids Drink”, which features the SNL cast and their children singing about introducing a “special rule” for parents and kids alike to get through quarantine. That rule? Giving kids just a little bit of booze. The song is intercut with images of kids of all ages holding beer bottles and pretending to be drunk.

Even Josh Gad (Frozen‘s Olaf) pops in to sing, “Here’s a bedtime story: it’s vodka, soda, lime”. The song escalates to include dogs as well, with Cecily Strong crooning that our fuzzy friends are just “smarter, nicer kids.” The video wraps up with a zoom chorus of people singing and an American flag waving in the background. After all, “children are the future, and right now the future stinks.”

This hilarious and catchy song was a highlight the strong episode, which featured host Kristen Wiig, who delivered a goofy, high energy monologue from her home, and appeared in one sketch. Martin Short joined for a goofy sketch about a quarantined couple in Italy. Tina Fey also popped in to offer homeschooling advice for parents on Weekend Update (just make up Latin phrases to teach your kids). And Alec Baldwin’s Trump joined the cold open to offer self-aggrandizing advice for high school graduates across the country. Boyz II Men, plus Babyface, sang the mom tribute song, “A Song For Mama”.

The episode and season ended with a sweet sketch called ‘Dreams”, which saw each cast member dreaming of the everyday things they missed doing before the pandemic changed everything. It was a silly, but thoughtful sketch reminding us of the little things we all miss. So long SNL, we’ll see you in the fall.

(image: SNL/NBC)

