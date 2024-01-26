Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe, and Puzzles To Solve? We’re So In

The trailer for Sleeping Dogs instantly has our attention. Why? Russell Crowe and Karen Gillan. That’s why. They’re two of the best out there, and putting them together just makes a film way more interesting! But what exactly are we getting with this movie?

Sleeping Dogs is based on the novel The Book of Mirrors by E.O. Chirovici, and was adapted by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. Centering the story around a man dealing with memory loss makes it instantly fascinating because those detective stories often lead us down a twisted path to the truth. The story is made that much better by adding Crowe and Gillian to the mix.

The trailer sets a perfect tone for Sleeping Dogs:

What to expect in Sleeping Dogs?

The trailer gives us a lot to work with. While it’s not a Nice Guys take on Russell Crowe’s detective work (i.e., funny as all hell), it does put him back in the genre. And any time Crowe is trying to solve something, I am instantly invested.

The official synopsis reads as follows: “An ex-homicide detective (Crowe) with memory loss is forced to solve a brutal murder he can’t recall. But as evidence uncovers secrets tied to his forgotten past, he is led to a chilling truth – sometimes, it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie.”

Who is in it?

Both Gillian and Crowe are enough for me to get excited about the movie, but they are joined by an amazing cast: Márton Csókás, Thomas M. Wright, Harry Greenwood, and Tommy Flanagan.

When can we watch it?!

Sleeping Dogs is in theaters on March 22, so we have a bit of a wait. This trailer definitely has a new fan as I cannot wait to see how Crowe brings this character to life, ’cause we know he can nail it!

