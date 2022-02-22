When I got into work this morning I did what I always do, I greeted my team with a virtual “good morning” via Slack.

At least, I tried to.

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

As I stared at the error message I wondered if it was something on my end, so I tried again, and again, and again, frantically attempting to have my words be heard by my fellow coworkers who were, most likely, doing the same thing.

The tradition of going to Twitter to see if Slack is actually down or it's just you. — Julia Métraux (@metraux_julia) February 22, 2022

Or not. I dunno. I couldn’t know because Slack was down. What, was I supposed to go to another messenger as backup?!

Slack is down. We’ve no choice now but to return… pic.twitter.com/FYTGqoldsA — ReliableNarrator (@AnharMacKarim) February 22, 2022

Was this foretold by the wonky “two” dated day? February, the second month of the year, running alongside a pair of double twos since it’s the twenty-second day AND the twenty-second year of the 2000s?

What could it possibly mean?!?!?!?!

(It doesn’t mean anything, just that Slack went down for about an hour and we were all like, “SNOW DAY!!!”)

Slack actually went down yesterday, too

While Slack is currently back online for me as I write this, a similar issue happened last night. Of course, since the workday tends to end at around 5 PM, it didn’t get as much traction as this morning.

Some customers may be experiencing issues connecting to Slack or sending messages. We apologize for the trouble. We're working to resolve this as fast as we can. https://t.co/23Eeje7qYF — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

Last night Slack was down for about an hour before the issue was fixed, but then it went back down this morning, leading to a lot of confused messages on the post from yesterday that claimed that the issue was resolved.

We have fully resolved the issue and all customers should be able to connect and send messages again. We're very sorry for the disruption. Thank you for bearing with us. https://t.co/23Eeje7qYF — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

And since the issue got more traction this morning, the working world did what it does best: took to Twitter to share memes.

Some memes and fun tweets cuz I’m bored at work or whatever

Slack is down. We're all free. Run for your lives. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 22, 2022

Logging into work after a 3 day weekend to find out #slack is down…. pic.twitter.com/nuvpE0C0Qd — Matt (@razorsharpe99) February 22, 2022

Me trying to send messages to my workplace when Slack is down pic.twitter.com/IG04kAXQ3E — A Flower in a Vase in the Past (@sadwhitegrrl) February 22, 2022

slack is down y’all know where to go pic.twitter.com/jb4FU6f4tD — 100T Alex (@THWACKIFY) February 22, 2022

The first major Slack outage of 2021 was on 1/4/21. 1+4+21=26



Today's first 2022 outage is on 2/2/22. 2+2+22=26 pic.twitter.com/tXDgrLwzpu — Daniel Vaughn (@dxnielvaughn) February 22, 2022

Not only is it 2-22-22, but this is the second outage to happen within that time frame. Each outage has lasted for a little over an hour, so that’s 1 and 1, which, when added, makes 2, giving us the 6th “2” in the 2-22-22 equation, which makes 22-22-22, not to mention that this is Pisces season, which is the 12th and last astrological sign of the zodiac, which gives us ANOTHER number with a 2, and…

