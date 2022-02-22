Of Course Nothing Catastrophic Happened on 2/22/22, It’s Not Like Slack Went Down and All We Had to Pass the Time Were Memes…
Time to take the work meetings to AOL Instant Messenger
When I got into work this morning I did what I always do, I greeted my team with a virtual “good morning” via Slack.
At least, I tried to.
As I stared at the error message I wondered if it was something on my end, so I tried again, and again, and again, frantically attempting to have my words be heard by my fellow coworkers who were, most likely, doing the same thing.
Or not. I dunno. I couldn’t know because Slack was down. What, was I supposed to go to another messenger as backup?!
Was this foretold by the wonky “two” dated day? February, the second month of the year, running alongside a pair of double twos since it’s the twenty-second day AND the twenty-second year of the 2000s?
What could it possibly mean?!?!?!?!
(It doesn’t mean anything, just that Slack went down for about an hour and we were all like, “SNOW DAY!!!”)
Slack actually went down yesterday, too
While Slack is currently back online for me as I write this, a similar issue happened last night. Of course, since the workday tends to end at around 5 PM, it didn’t get as much traction as this morning.
Last night Slack was down for about an hour before the issue was fixed, but then it went back down this morning, leading to a lot of confused messages on the post from yesterday that claimed that the issue was resolved.
And since the issue got more traction this morning, the working world did what it does best: took to Twitter to share memes.
Some memes and fun tweets cuz I’m bored at work or whatever
Not only is it 2-22-22, but this is the second outage to happen within that time frame. Each outage has lasted for a little over an hour, so that’s 1 and 1, which, when added, makes 2, giving us the 6th “2” in the 2-22-22 equation, which makes 22-22-22, not to mention that this is Pisces season, which is the 12th and last astrological sign of the zodiac, which gives us ANOTHER number with a 2, and…
(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]