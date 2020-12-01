“Sky Daddy” Is Trending Because Abortion Clinic Escorts Are the Absolute Best

Abortion clinic escort is one of those things that really shouldn’t have to exist. In a better world, people seeking abortions would be able to do so safely (and for free), without having to navigate the gauntlet of deceptive, anti-choice “crisis pregnancy centers” and without getting bombarded with insults and anti-abortion propaganda from protesters.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in that better world, we live in this one, where pregnant people are often subjected to all that awfulness. Which is where clinic defenders and escorts come in: people that volunteer to help those seeking abortions access a clinic safely. They can help guests find parking quickly, help to drown out the noise of the often volatile picketers, and just generally act as a source of comfort in a potentially overwhelming situation.

They can also throw around delightful terms like “sky daddy,” as one recent clinic defender in North Carolina did.

The stretches when there are no guests to escort can get contentious between protesters and clinic defenders. Protesters often take this time to hurl personal insults and/or aggressively religious threats at the escorts. These people insist that their actions are rooted in Christianity (I would say “religion” but it’s always some form of Christianity) and then go and engage in some of the most un-Christian behavior imaginable.

This clinic escort was filmed taking one of these picketers to task for that very reason and the video—which was taken by fellow clinic defender/TikToker @luveurmother—has gone viral for obvious reasons.

abortion clinic escorts really be bout that action LMAO pic.twitter.com/wrA9Kgj4DZ — k (@sportyidk) November 30, 2020

“But that’s loving her, by calling her a coward? Really??,” the escort is seen saying to a woman standing on the sidewalk (where protesters are required to stay). “You can shut the f*** up. Because they’re making the best decision that they can in their situation and you’re trying to make them feel bad about it.”

“So go off, Jennifer,” our new hero continues. “Is that the validation you want from sky daddy? Calling people a coward?”

Someone on Tiktok referred to God as ✨Sky Daddy✨ pic.twitter.com/JrFjFdU2rk — samantha (@chubbietuna) December 1, 2020

*adds Sky Daddy to vocabulary* pic.twitter.com/KdJtElR33e — Brian misses Scott Lang✨❄ (@McuScottLang) December 1, 2020

sky daddy has the worst fandom — REI AMI (@reiamimami) November 30, 2020

“Sky daddy” isn’t a new phrase among atheists and agnostics, but this might be the first time it’s really caught on on mainstream Twitter. It’s about time everyone gets to enjoy this delightful moniker!

By the way, @luveurmother’s Tiktok account is full of other videos of her experiences as a clinic defender. If you’re looking to volunteer as a clinic escort, here’s a good resource with more information on how to find opportunities in your area.

