MatchaBlossom Shippers Get Ready, ‘SK8 the Infinity’s New OVA Is for You

Sk8 the Infinity Matchablossom shippers won with the newly released promo image from Studio Bones. Can Langa and Reki shippers please be next? Probably not until the second season of Sk8 the Infinity is promoted, but that will have to wait for a bit.

The new OVA was confirmed by Sk8’s official Twitter account, and is set during Joe and Cherry’s high school days. These two have known each other since childhood, but this OVA will finally give us context for their friendship and their history with skateboarding. But honestly, we’re just excited to see them (affectionately) fight and banter with each other during their teen years.

As for the casting, we don’t know much, but Kaoru Sakurayashiki, also known as Cherry Blossom, might be voiced by Daman Mills for the English dub and Hikaru Midorikawa for the Japanese dub once more. Although this hasn’t been confirmed yet, Daman Mills is hopeful that he’ll be recording more of Cherry in the OVA.

Kojiro Nanjo, aka Joe, is likely to be voiced by Jonah Scott in English and Yasunori Matsumoto in Japanese. Jonah Scott ambiguously quoted “work husband is ready to werk 4u” upon the announcement of the OVA, so—fingers crossed—there may not be any changes in the casting for his character.

It’s unknown who else will be present in this flashback OVA of Sk8 the Infinity since an official cast hasn’t been announced yet, but it looks like many of the old voice actors will be coming back for our favorite characters. The OVA’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the OVA is definitely in the works.

(featured image: Studio Bones)

