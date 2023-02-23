A Finnish ‘John Wick’ Where the Bad Guys Are Also Nazis? I’ll Take 10 Tickets.

One of my best friends is Finnish, and I mean that in the actual way, and not in the American “oh, her great grandpa was born there” way. As a result, I have a deep love for Finnish culture. So it is with glee I present to you the following trailer for Sisu, which is essentially a Finnish John Wick where the bad guys are Nazis and the good guy talks very little, as is the Finnish way. (Fun fact, the Finnish believe small talk is usually unnecessary.)

I mean, I’m sold on the premise alone, but the trailer really seals the deal. If the red-band trailer is scaring you off, or you’re not in a position to watch the video, the premise is quoted by Bloody Disgusting as:

“During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.”

It’s entirely refreshing to get a good old-fashioned R-rated action movie with a bunch of gore and guts. Plus, when fascism is on the rise in America, it’s doubly nice to see a bunch of Nazis die in the trailer. Nazis are always the bad guys, and it’s good to see them die horribly in inventive ways in the trailer alone. This gives me high hopes for the movie itself. Let’s hope the dog survives to the end credits. (Fingers crossed.)

I’m also excited for a Finnish movie. I feel like as an American, this is a culture that doesn’t get enough attention, or love, over here. There are many movies and shows that celebrate British, French, Italian, and even Swedish cultures (although that last one is probably due entirely to the million Skarsgards in Hollywood). I can’t think of a single movie that encapsulates the country with the most heavy metal bands per capita in the world, or where silence is considered a form of communication. It’s time, my friends, and I’m stoked!

Will I be there opening night? Yes. Will I buy this on streaming? Also, yes. I love dumb, bloody action movies; they are my favorite. Will I text my Finnish friend about it to compare notes, almost assuredly; she will be most likely stoic in her answers, as is her way.

(featured image: Lionsgate/Antti Rastivo)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]