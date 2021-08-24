Sure Looks Like Peter Is Up Against the Sinister Six in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was exactly what I wanted it to be. I didn’t need confirmation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being involved. I didn’t need to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in different universes. I just needed a look at my boy to keep me going. But then the trailer went one step further and gave us what is almost for CERTAIN a look at the Sinister Six.

In the world of Spider-Man comics, the Sinister Six are some of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, many of which we’ve met in his separate outings. Now, the members of the six change in different iterations throughout the comics, but they were led by none other than Doc Ock, and often, the six include himself, the Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, Mysterio, and Lizard. (Kraven the Hunter is normally up on that list, but there is no indication that he is in this movie, much to my heartache.)

But it’s interesting to note that each member of the Sinister Six were seemingly teased in the new trailer. First, Mysterio is playing a huge part in the downfall of Peter Parker, so we can count him as being recognized. That doesn’t mean we’ll see him in the film, but also if Doc Ock is there, who is to say that he didn’t bring his own Mysterio around?

Even though there were just hints at the Sinister Six, that is enough for me. We, for the briefest of moments, see what looks like the Lizard trying to attack Peter Parker.

Then, we have this storm that looks like it could be Electro and Sandman together…

Now, before I scream (I know it’s the next shot, but I’ll get there), we do have full facial confirmation of Doc Ock rolling up on Peter Parker, saying, “Hello, Peter” to BOOT.

Okay now back to the thing I want to really talk about: THAT WAS FOR SURE WILLEM DAFOE LAUGHING WHILE A PUMPKIN BOMB FLEW INTO FRAME, RIGHT? THAT’S WHAT I HEARD?!

Now, there have been whispers that Dafoe was coming back as Norman Osborn, but nothing was set in stone—just what we maybe could see. And with a movie like Spider-Man: No Way Home that has a million rumors online, it’s hard to know what to believe, but seeing that pumpkin bomb fly in? That’s all I needed to know that I could see the return of Willem Dafoe.

The thing is: Most of these villains died in their respective movies, so figuring out how they could be in this timeline boils down to the multiverse. Could these be variants of the villains we saw in both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s franchises, or are they the exact villains prior to their deaths? Did Doc Ock go universe jumping to make his team to come for the teenage Peter Parker?

I have so many more questions now that we’ve gotten this trailer, and they’re all about whether or not I’m going to see Willem Dafoe’s face. (Just kidding. It’s about the Sinister Six, but STILL.)

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

