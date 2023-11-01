‘Silent Hill: Ascension’ Launched and It Is a MESS

Silent Hill: Ascension, Konami’s first Silent Hill game since P.T. in 2014, has officially launched and unfortunately, it’s not going well. The ambitious new game in the franchise has been marketed as a hybrid streaming and gaming experience, allowing players around the world to decide on a collective playthrough of the game.

Unlike other choose-your-own-adventure games, the player won’t be able to see every possible ending through multiple playthroughs due to the “collective” decision-making. Many people are saying this approach is basically taking microtransactions to a horrible extreme by literally locking cutscenes (i.e., the actual story) behind paywalls.

This is a real screenshot of Silent Hill Ascension. Anyone "excited" for this is completely out of their mind or just not aware of what it is. Spend money to vote on what weekly pre-rendered cutscene you get to watch on a streaming service. This is awful. pic.twitter.com/o4coCCnXRR — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 31, 2023

#SILENTHILL now has one of the worst, predatory experiences in "gaming". Ascension wants people to throw money at voting for scenarios, but two of them will never even be seen. They're also poorly made, and don't resemble SH well. It's, somehow, worse than I thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/66LcQhnI8b — Maxy (@Maxylobes) November 1, 2023

Other players are also put off by the game’s emotes, which include a rainbow “it’s trauma” sticker and general gameplay that doesn’t mesh well with Silent Hill’s survival horror.

Years ago: wouldn't it be funny if Silent Hill was made by artless ghouls



Today: GET YOUR OWN TRAUMA EMOTE FOR JUST 2,000 PYRAMID POINTS pic.twitter.com/eSYbXM3UuF — Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) November 1, 2023

The first new Silent Hill game in 11 years is "out" now, and they have the nerve to hit you with a $20 Founder's Pack pop-up before you even have a chance to see what it's like. Unreal



btw check out the "IT'S TRAUMA!" sticker! quirky and fun. very silent hill IMO pic.twitter.com/rV6Lx4GmIe — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) November 1, 2023

silent hill ascension everybody pic.twitter.com/UkBHtoL3xc — ? bob ? (@bobvids) November 1, 2023

Others have compared it to an even worse version of Quibi due to the limited amount of content available on launch and the strange format of the game.

Congrats to the Silent Hill Ascension team on inventing a worse version of Quibi https://t.co/lfzJujPF4P — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 31, 2023

Ascension also has limited comment moderation, which has led to increased harassment and use of racist, sexist, and ableist language.

you cannot type "scam" or "hideo kojima" into the silent hill ascension chat but you can drop a hard R.



just in case you were wondering how things are going with that — Punchy (@Succinct_Punchy) November 1, 2023

i love it when silent hill fans come together and work toward a common goal pic.twitter.com/EoQb07AYma — ? bob ? (@bobvids) November 1, 2023

All of this seems like the developers didn’t BETA test the game or put any thought or care into the project at all. It also doesn’t bode well for the other Silent Hill games that are supposedly releasing soon, including the remake of Silent Hill 2. Especially since these microtransactions do nothing to bring back the audience that was lost by Konami’s choice to focus on Pachinko games (basically a Japanese gambling game).

Konami had an uphill battle from the start, but Silent Hill: Ascension may well have killed Silent Hill before it had a chance to be reborn.

