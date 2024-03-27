Fans of the comedy-drama Shrinking were excited to hear that the series was renewed for Season 2 back in March 2023. A year late, details about the series are still scant, but we’re already plotting out exactly when and where we can watch our new favorite therapists later this year. Here’s what we know so far!

Shrinking is about Jimmy Laird, played by Jason Segal (who also co-created, co-wrote, and co-produced), a therapist at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center who is struggling with his own mental health after the death of his wife. As he figures out how to cope with his grief, he takes a different approach to counseling his own patients. Sometimes this tactic works out for the best … other times, not so much.

Other cast members include fellow therapist and co-worker Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Harrison Ford (in a rare television appearance) as a senior therapist and Jimmy’s colleague, Dr. Paul Rhoades. Michael Urie plays Jimmy’s best friend Michael; Christa Miller is Liz, Jimmy’s next-door neighbor; and finally, Lukita Maxwell is Alice, Jimmy’s teenage daughter.

Characters who appear in recurring roles include Ted McGinley as Derek, Liz’s husband, and Heidi Gardner as Grace, a patient of Jimmy’s, and others. All of these actors are expected to return for Season 2, and The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that co-creator, co-writer, and co-producer Brett Goldstein will also join the cast of Season 2 as a guest star.

This is becoming a habit for Goldstein, who started off as a writer in the Apple TV+ smash hit Ted Lasso before deciding to audition for the part of footballer Roy Kent a few episodes into the writing process. That role wound up earning the actor two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for each of the first two seasons.

Jason Segal and Goldstein teamed up with producer, screenwriter, and director Bill Lawrence to create Shrinking. Lawrence is best known for creating the television series Scrubs, which aired from 2001 to 2010 over nine seasons. He also co-created, co-wrote, and co-executive produced Ted Lasso.

When and where can we watch Season 2 of Shrinking?

There is no official release date yet, but we know that Season 1 of Shrinking began production in April 2022 and the first two episodes premiered on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023. The next eight episodes all aired weekly on the streamer after that. So, assuming that Season 2 might follow a similar production schedule: Season 2 was renewed in March 2023 and began shooting on January 29, 2024, so let’s hope for a fall premiere date.

As always, all episodes of Shrinking will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, and you can catch up on the whole first season right now. It will be a tough wait, but some shows are worth it, and this is definitely one of them!

