The Doctor Is Waiting, Here’s What We Know About ‘Shrinking’ Season 2!

Bill Lawrence may get praise for his work on Ted Lasso, but he has another Apple TV+ series that deserves our love and attention too. Shrinking, which stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is another hit from the Scrubs creator and a must-watch for Lasso fans.

The first season of Shrinking wrapped in March of 2023, and we’re coming up on a year without the show. That doesn’t mean that our wait is over for season 2, as Apple TV+ has yet to announce a premiere date.

Let’s talk about what to expect from season 2 of Shrinking!

Where did we leave off with season 1?

While everyone was improving in their personal lives, things are going to get messy for Jimmy (Segel) when season 2 rolls around. At least, that’s what we can assume, because the end of season 1 saw his patient Grace (Heidi Gardner) push her boyfriend off a cliff.

Jimmy will likely face some consequences after he crossed ethical boundaries to help Grace and ignored his friends’ insistence that his style of therapy was going to get him in trouble. Other than that, we’re not sure what to expect. Maybe Paul (Ford) is still working on his relationship with his daughter? Maybe more of Jimmy and Gaby (Jessica Williams)?

Who is coming back for season 2?

As of now, Williams, Segel, and Ford are all slated to return for the second season. We’re also supposedly see returning players Michael Urie as Brian, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, and Christa Miller as Liz. There isn’t any news yet about Lily Rabe’s Meg or Luke Tennie’s Sean but hopefully, they’re both back as well.

Given the ending of season 1, we will probably see more of Grace. Whether that’s a good thing for Jimmy or not, we’ll have to wait and see.

When can we be back with our favorite therapists?

As of right now, there is no release date for Shrinking season 2. We don’t yet even know if they’ve started filming/when it will be finished. Hopefully, it is sooner rather than later because we miss our favorite chaotic group of coworkers!

