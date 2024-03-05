War Is on the Horizon As Viewers Prepare for Episode 4 of ‘Shōgun’

An epic historical drama has charged onto our televisions in the form of Shōgun. The series, based on the novel by James Clavell, has premiered to overwhelmingly positive reviews, and with the first two episodes released together and the third episode airing imminently, eyes are already looking ahead to the fourth installment.

Shōgun takes us back in time as Japan is about to transition from its Azuchi-Momoyama period to the Edo period, when esteemed samurai families ruled in power and status and diplomacy is a matter of life and death. Though the story written by Clavell is fictitious, it is based on very real events taking place in Japan in the late 16th and early 17th century. Characters in the book, and its television adaption, have historical counterparts whose actions shaped Japan for centuries and are still held in high regard to date.

The FX series has been praised for its beautiful visuals, well-paced story and action, and exploration of the setting in which the story takes place. Viewers are introduced to this world through the eyes of the character John Blackthorne (based on the historical figure Will Adams), played by Cosmo Jarvis, an Englishman who landed in Japan at a time when few foreigners were granted entrance. The Washington Post discusses this adaption’s reworking of his character as “brilliantly but subtly reworked” compared to the 1980s miniseries, as it slightly reduces his role to allow other characters, specifically Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada.

Spoilers ahead for episode 3 of Shōgun ahead

At the end of episode three, “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” Blackthorne has been granted the title Hatamoto by Toranaga, signifying him as a vassal and ally as war looms. Toranaga and Blackthorne are now safely out of Osaka, though not without significant loss, as they plan their next moves. As a key ally to Toranaga, Blackthorne’s position is more secure than ever and his first task is to train Toranaga’s regiment on maritime skills.

Blackthorne faced his own problems, butting heads with the Catholic priests who demanded he stay behind. To work around this, he enlists the help of local fishermen and gets ahead of the Black Ship thanks to a little kindness from Rodrigues, whom Blackthorne saved in the first episode. As Toranaga outsmarts his opposition, resigning as regent and leaving the Council of Regents in an impossible situation, it doesn’t secure his safety as he has few allies left but it grants him time to prepare for the war to come. Based on what we know of the real historical characters of Tokugawa Ieyasu (on whom Toranaga is based) and the wars from this period, these upcoming battle scenes are set to be epic.

Episode four, titled “The Eightfold Fence,” will air on Tuesday, March 12 on FX at 10 PM ET. The show will be available to stream on Hulu, and Disney+ (if you have the bundle deal) the next day at 12:01 AM ET.

