Fans Clamor for ‘Shōgun’ Episode 3 After Being Blown Away by the Premiere

Based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, FX’s new series Shōgun is historical fact meets fiction, and has set our hearts pounding. The visually beautiful series delivered a truly show-stopping first two episodes that have fans clamoring for more, so when is episode 3?

Recommended Videos

Though it may be based on the fictional book by Clavell, Shōgun has some elements of fact with characters standing in for real historical figures from Japan’s past. Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, evokes the power and skill of Japan’s famed shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu while Pilot Major John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis, stands in for the real-life explorer William Adams one of the most famed an influential foreigners in Japan at this time. The series explores the real tensions and battles that Japan faced just before it headed into its period of isolation.

The series was created by wife/husband duo Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and was a long time in the works, having been announced back in 2018. The filming was delayed for many reasons, with the studios determined to aim high. Based on the reactions from audiences and critics since the first two episodes dropped, it looks like they nailed it.

With epic battle scenes, gory realism, and intelligent storytelling, this series is all set to become an epic masterpiece. In a global world, more television is shifting from purely English language, with Shōgun serving as a bilingual series. Much of the show is spoken in Japanese which adds a richness and authenticity that has been lacking in Western media’s international storytelling for some time. The Guardian noted, “It is not hard to imagine that a modern version of Shōgun could have been made entirely in English, which would have dented the intellect and power of the story.”

With two episodes already immersing us into the world, introducing us to key characters, and setting the plot on its way, audiences are now very keen for the next episode. Episode 3, titled “Tomorrow is Tomorrow” will air on Tuesday, March 5, on FX at 10 PM ET. The show will be available to stream on Hulu, and Disney+ the next day at 12:01 AM ET.

(featured image: FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]