Shocking! Jon Voight Does a Gross Predictable Thing.

Rachel Leishman
Apr 18, 2024

Oh look, water is wet! That is that Jon Voight, yet again, is endorsing Donald Trump. How … shocking. Voight, who used to be famous and is now just making videos online and movies that no one watches, took to X to share a video supporting the former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is currently on trial for multiple crimes, is running for president again. How? I don’t know! I am not an expert in civics but I do feel like that shouldn’t be allowed. Voight, who has supported Trump in the past, posted a video that starts with “Bring back what was lost” while talking about America.

Notice that he pointedly said all “colors, religions, nations” and not anything about sexuality or gender in there! He also thinks that Donald Trump can “save Israel”? That’s … certainly one way to read what is going on!

Voight sitting in front of an American flag and spewing this nonsense about how Trump is the only choice for president is truly not surprising. He has been this way now for years and it is no wonder that his daughter, Angelina Jolie, doesn’t talk to him. I wouldn’t either!

He goes on to continue to say that Israel needs our help (unsurprising given his recent work and attacking Jolie’s pleas for a ceasefire) and then says that we all have to believe in God and Donald Trump. Dude, I am so good on that front, but thanks, though.

Voight uses these weird videos often and they do really give off the “old man yells at cloud” energy because he’s talking to a literal vacuum. My guy, who is going to look at your video and change their mind? You are literally only talking to other old people who are going to support Trump anyway.

Anyway, the National Treasure movies need to CGI him out and just pretend that character died because I am tired of seeing this man’s face.

