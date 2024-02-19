Netflix Drops the Powerful First Trailer for Shirley Chisholm Biopic ‘Shirley’

In 1972, U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm made history as the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Now, her incredible story will be told through the Netflix biopic Shirley.

Recommended Videos

The biographical drama tapped quite the creative team to bring Chisholm’s story to life. Directing the film is John Ridley, the writer behind 12 Years a Slave. Shirley also boasts the same executive producers as Judas and the Black Messiah and Spotlight.

Even those unfamiliar with Chisholm will know that she did not win the Presidential election in 1972. To this day, the United States has failed to elect a female as the head of state and government. Additionally, it would be another 37 years after Chisholm’s campaign before the first African American, Barack Obama, would hold the office. However, the significance of her campaign is in the race itself.

Chisholm is a woman who made history multiple times during her political career. Just the act of running for the Democratic presidential nomination was something no African American nor woman had ever done before. It’s difficult to comprehend how much bravery and strength it took to strive to do the impossible while facing discrimination and challenges from all sides. Chisholm is one of those larger-than-life figures whose full story could never fit into a limited movie runtime. However, the first trailer for Shirley raises hope that Netflix will accurately capture a portion of her legacy.

Netflix drops the powerful first trailer for Shirley

The official trailer for Shirley arrived on February 19, 2024, just over a month before the biopic is slated to arrive on Netflix on March 22.

Shirley‘s trailer gives viewers a look at the star-studded cast, including Regina King’s complete transformation into Chisholm. It briefly presents the struggles Chisholm experienced and the significance of her presidential bid. Several clips see her being ridiculed and doubted, as she’s told it’s impossible for her to win or even that she’s giving the African American community a bad look.

This accomplished, sharp, and poised woman constantly has to ask, “Why can’t I win?” or demand of the men questioning her what exactly they’ve done with their lives. Her humility also shines through as she pleads with others to recognize that the campaign isn’t a joke or a bid for attention. It’s simply what she must do as someone who refuses to stop trying to better the world and to prove that anything is possible.

As mentioned above, Academy Award-winner Regina King, best known for her roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and American Crime, will bring the political trailblazer to life. John Wick star Lance Reddick will be starring posthumously in Shirley as Wesley MacDonald “Mac” Holder, Chisholm’s legendary campaign manager. Reddick sadly passed away last year, with this biopic marking one of the final projects he completed before his passing. Hustle & Flow star Terrence Howard will also appear in the film as Arthur Hardwick, Jr., a politician who served alongside Chisholm in the New York State Legislature and later became her second husband. Michael Cherrie portrays Chisholm’s first husband, Conrad Chisholm.

Manchester by the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges has signed on to portray Robert Gottlieb, a writer and editor who once served as Chisholm’s intern. Also portraying real-life politicians and activists are Christina Jackson as Barbara Lee, Dorian Missick as Ron Dellums, Amirah Vann as Diahann Carrol, W. Earl Brown as George Wallace, Brad James as Huey P. Newton, and André Holland as Walter Fauntroy. Rounding out the cast is Regina King’s sister, Reina King, who will portray Chisholm’s sister, Muriel St. Hill.

The official synopsis for Shirley reads:

Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm in SHIRLEY—the story of the first Black congresswoman and her trailblazing run for president of the United States. Directed by John Ridley and co-starring, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, with André Holland and Terrence Howard, the film chronicles Chisholm’s audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

Capturing the breadth of Chisholm’s legacy is no easy task. However, Shirley sure has the star power and acclaimed creative team to make it happen. If the film can adequately capture Chisholm’s spirit and the inspiring nature of her Presidential bid, it could be quite a moving biopic.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]