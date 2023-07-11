She’s Barbie, He’s Just Ken—But He Apparently Stole the Show

Barbie will finally be released next Friday (July 21) after months and months of anticipation (and an unbelievable amount of marketing) from fans—and reviews have started to roll in. Only, one aspect of the film doesn’t align with Mattel and Warner Bros.’ big-ass marketing campaign—Ryan Gosling.

We’re not saying he doesn’t belong, don’t worry. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Reviews of the film in general have been great but Gosling is apparently everything that the film needed. Critics are saying that he gives a stand-out and Oscar-worthy performance as Ken. This is, of course, quite ironic considering that in the tagline for the film, he is literally Just Ken.

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#BarbieTheMovie is witty, heartfelt, and downright fun at times. Ryan Gosling is a scene stealer delivering most of the laughs while Margot Robbie’s heartfelt performance will tug at your heartstrings. While I enjoyed most of the film the screenplay feels bloated at times pic.twitter.com/lepggZKZIX — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is one of the best films I've seen this year. The screenplay features the highs and lows of the existentialism of Barbie and Ken's lives. It's a masterclass in world-building through its production design, in addition to the stellar performance by Ryan Gosling. — David (@thedaviddablo) July 10, 2023

… You get the point. We knew he was going to be amazing from the way he has showcased his Ken-ergy throughout the press tour thus far. He coined that term and then ran with it, using it yesterday in captions on social media when they released a snippet of “Just Ken”.

Gosling has spoken at length about playing the character. He was the one who said he wanted to tell Ken’s story after seeing his daughter’s Ken doll facedown and unplayed with in the mud. Not only that, but Gosling stated that he reached within himself and really grasp Ken. He relied on his childhood self to bring Ken to life.

This is doubly funny when you think that not many months ago, the actor had to defend his casting as Ken with people saying he was too old and just generally not suited.

Honestly, the man just looks like he is having the time of his life—and we love that for him.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]